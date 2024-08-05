The Greater Brandon Fourth of July Parade awards and certificates issued on July 16 at the New Hope Church social hall in Brandon paid tribute to those who helped keep the historic event alive for another year, with many more to come.

That’s the promise of the Greater Brandon Action Network (GBAN), formed by four trustees of the Community Roundtable, whose board in the spring voted 5-4 to dissolve the nonprofit. The Community Roundtable was founded more than 60 years ago as the Presidents Roundtable of Greater Brandon Charities, under whose direction the parade debuted in the late 50s.

Betty Jo Tompkins, one of the four trustees, said she joined with Lisa Rodriguez, Randall Munsters and Lela Lilyquist to create GBAN and stage this year’s parade. Munsters was the parade marshal; Lilyquist was the parade co-chair.

“We’re stubborn people,” said Tompkins, GBAN vice president, to applause at the awards ceremony. “We made up our minds that we were not going to let a 60-plus-year event be dissolved. How grateful we are that each and every one of you were part of this wonderful opportunity.”

In all, nine awards were issued, including Best Professional Float, which went to 1st U.S. Volunteer Calvary Regiment – Rough Riders Inc. for its newly refurbished SS Yucatan float. It’s reminiscent of the ship that in 1898 transported Theodore Roosevelt and his ‘Rough Riders’ to Cuba from Tampa to fight in the Spanish-American War.

Also awarded was Unusual Vehicle to Slingshots of Tampa Bay, a family-oriented club for owners of the three-wheeled Polaris vehicle, a cross between automobile and motorcycle. Twenty-two Slingshots were in view at the parade. Heralded also were Adventures Archery (Amateur Float), Christine Edwards for County Court Judge (Decorated Vehicle), Costumers With a Cause (Best Krewe), New World Celts (Musical Marchers), On Target 4H Club (President’s ‘Wow’ Award) and Odiorne Insurance Agency and Auto-Owners Insurance (Title Sponsor). Also recognized as a main sponsor was attorney Clif Curry & Associates.

American flag framed awards for ‘Apple Pie’ sponsors went to Apex Plumbing, Bill’s Prescription Center, Morgan Star Home Care and New Hope Church. A special frame award went to Mission BBQ, for award-night catering. Among the certificates of appreciation issued were those for Rivard GMC Buick, for the loan of the EV Hummer that transported parade grand marshal B. Lee Elam; Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale, for space to hold parade planning meetings; and Southside Baptist Church, for space to sign in parade volunteers.

Also, certificates were issued to Jeffrey Allen Inc. (golf cart provider), BCI Communications, Brandon Amateur Radio Society, Brandon High School JROTC, Brandon Masonic Lodge No. 114, O’Brien’s Irish Pub, Sam’s Club, Strawberry Crest High School JROTC, Temporary Traffic Control, waste management and marching bands from Armwood, Bloomingdale and Brandon high schools.

Recognized for individual efforts were Daniel and Tina Ellis, Jim Fletcher, Alfred Gordon (photographer), Sherrie and Mike Moore (parade announcers), Bob and Marcia Minutello (photographers), Pete Knox, Cody Palmer (sound technician), Tyler Parker, Jeanne Richards and Austin Zane. Also to be recognized are volunteer Lori Abbett and parade judges Ed Booth, Dawn Carson, Betty Huth and Yves Johnson.

Certificates for county assistance went to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Hillsborough County Facilities Management, Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation, Hillsborough County Public Works and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security. Also recognized were Casaundra Marion and Sherrie Almand, administrative assistants of the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners, District 4.

Rodriguez, president of the GBAN board, said it was imperative to recognize parade participants, sponsors and volunteers.

“It takes a village to put on a parade,” Rodriguez said. “You can’t do it with two or three people. It takes a lot of hands to handle all the different aspects of the parade. We wanted to give people the recognition they deserve.”