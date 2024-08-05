Samantha Filippidis, a softball center fielder with an inextinguishable passion for the game, was 16 years old when her playing career was taken from her.

She was trying out for Newsome High School’s softball team with her best friend after a decade of T-ball and travel leagues. She was a year away from being recruited by colleges. She was playing the sport she loves.

On the third day of tryouts, Filippidis tore her labrum, ending her promising softball career in front of her entire team. To make matters worse, her best friend made the team and the Wolves went on to win the championship that year, while she watched from the stands.

“I was obviously crushed,” Filippidis said.

Her mother, Shannon Sarmiento, said Filippidis had become “unbearable to be around” after the injury, but that it was understandable.

“[Softball] was taken from her,” Sarmiento said. “It’s not like she made the choice.”

After letting her daughter lick her wounds, Sarmiento suggested Filippidis should coach her little sister’s team.

Filippidis objected since coaching her little sister seemed “stupid,” she said. They were “total opposites” and almost 10 years apart in age.

However, her love for the sport, defiance against the doctors who told her that her softball career was over and encouragement from her mother wore her down.

“I thought, ‘If you can’t play it, then you can at least be a part of it,’” Sarmiento said.

Filippidis took on the role of coaching the Lady Hawks 16U travel softball team.

“[Coaching] is the most fun I’ve ever had,” Filippidis said.

She became more than just a coach to the young athletes, including her little sister. She became a role model.

Filippidis emulated the coaching style of her former mentor, teaching fundamental softball skills while passing along key life lessons to the impressionable young girls.

Sarmiento said watching her daughters grow closer through softball has been “really fun to watch.”

Now, almost 10 years after her injury, Filippidis is part of her sister’s promising softball journey and is still able to do what she loves.

“I’ve enjoyed every second of it,” Filippidis said.

To learn more about the team and how to join the Lady Hawks, visit www.mtbsfishhawk.com/ladyhawks.