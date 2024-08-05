While most high school seniors will spend their fall semester applying to colleges and universities, Newsome High School senior Clayton Brown is one of the lucky few to already know where he will attend college. The varsity tight end announced his commitment to play football at the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) on June 23.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and looking forward to playing football at USAFA but also for the many career options that are available to academy graduates,” he said. “I want to thank all the people who have helped me get to this point, especially my family, teammates and coaches.”

Clayton visited USAFA, located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on June 14 and 15, and he immediately fell in love with the service academy, which is nestled on 18,500 acres of breathtaking mountain panoramas.

After walking through the tunnel on the north end of Falcon Stadium leading to the hallowed field, meeting the coaches and touring the campus with his family, Clayton quickly knew this was the place for him.

“My first impression was that the school was so beautiful sitting by the mountains,” he said. “It was super unique and unlike any college I’d ever seen.”

H was also impressed with the sports facilities, which are top-notch because athletics are a critical part of the academy experience. Every cadet is expected to play Division I intercollegiate sports or participate on an intramural team.

Clayton started his football career at age 4 playing for the Pinecrest Pilots. “It was something that got me out of the house when I was younger, and it was just something fun to do,” he said.

Clayton was an impact player for the Newsome Wolves last season. His rock-solid performance in 2023 included 640 running yards, 64 receiving yards per game, 47 receptions and five receiving touchdowns.

Now, with his college plans solidified, he can focus on enjoying his last year of high school football. “You only get one season as a senior and I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

His parents are excited about his future. “Although the prospect of serving in the Air Force had never crossed his mind, the moment we sat down with coach and learned what opportunities were available to him academically and as a football player, my husband and I were convinced this could be his future,” said Tara Brown. “He sought answers, engaged in numerous conversations, conducted thorough research and prayed diligently. In the end, he realized that this was the direction God had chosen for him, and he chose to embrace it wholeheartedly, trusting in the journey and the chance that lay ahead.”

Clayton will start at USAFA in 2027 after completing a two-year church mission, during which he will spread the message of Jesus Christ.

Newsome head coach Jeff Turner said three other football players have committed to playing football in college and he’s proud of every one of them for their hard work and commitment. Every committed player has at least a 5.0 weighted GPA.

“That’s what they’ve all wanted to do, to play at the next level,” Turner said. “They’ve all worked really hard, both on the field and in the classroom, which has opened up opportunities to continue their sports careers.”