The West Florida Flames U14 girls’ soccer team recently competed at nationals in Midlothian, Virginia, finishing sixth in the nation, the best the team has ever done.

The U14 team, which practices in Brandon at the J.C. Handly Complex on Kings Avenue, is a member of the Girls Academy League, a national organization broken down into 11 conferences across the country. The Flames were one of only eight teams across those 120-plus teams in the country to make it to nationals.

“It was a great experience,” said center back Sydney Kachurak. “It showed me that even though we made it there, we didn’t fully accomplish our goals and that we have more work to do.”

The team finished in second place in the Southeast Conference during the regular season, just 0.5 game behind last year’s Girls Academy national champions. The second-place finish qualified them for the national playoffs, which were held in Norco, California, from June 19-22. The Flames won all three of their games, scoring seven total goals and not allowing any. This qualified them for the national finals in Virginia.

“My experience in Virginia was amazing because of the recognition of playing at a high level and playing against the top teams in the GA,” said left back Tahina Castro. “My ultimate goal I want to accomplish with my team is winning nationals next year.”

Players on the team include Aubrey Malone, Melodee Martinez, Lauren Kirk, Kachurak, Castro, Danielle Lauer, Mallory Smithberger, Gabriella Manfria, Lohanna Pires, Lillian Curnutte, Dariana Rubio, Samantha Gee, Sophia Melo Lopez, Sariyah Cherenfant, Avery Stewart, Ella Scott, Jenah Amireh, Victoria Stillman, Ella Raquet, Demi Woolverton, Jordynn Roberts, Mia Accola and Georgia Buffery.

Ashani Fairclough, head coach of the Flames, said that his team will take a break before they resume with the league schedule. They qualified for the Champions Cup, which includes the best 32 teams in the country competing for a national championship. The tournament will occur this December in California.

“What makes me most proud is their resilience, their work ethic, their commitment to training and playing at a high level every day and just having a positive attitude the entire season,” said Fairclough.

Fairclough and his players hope to continue their success and carry it on into the season.

“I want us to continue to work hard every time we get on the field and have the mentality that we can win every game,” said Kachurak. “I want us to get back to nationals, and, when we get there, win it. I also want us to keep growing as a team, supporting each other on and off the field.”