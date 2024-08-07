Congressman Vern Buchanan, vice chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee and chairman of the Health Subcommittee, announced that he has introduced the Alzheimer’s Law Enforcement Education Act with Congresswoman Nanette Barragán (D-CA). This legislation would establish a new training course for law enforcement officers responding to Alzheimer’s patients.

“I’m thrilled to introduce this bipartisan legislation with Congresswoman Barragán to ensure our nation’s law enforcement are better trained and equipped when dealing with delicate situations involving Alzheimer’s patients,” said Buchanan. “As someone who represents one of the oldest districts in the country, I believe it’s paramount that our nation’s law enforcement officers have the tools necessary to ensure folks with Alzheimer’s are treated with dignity and respect in emergency situations.”

“Without awareness and training on how to interact with individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia, situations involving law enforcement can often escalate. The Alzheimer’s Law Enforcement Education Act would prevent these misunderstandings in communities throughout the nation,” said Robert Egge, Alzheimer’s Impact Movement president and Alzheimer’s Association chief public policy officer. “Thank you to Reps. Vern Buchanan and Nanette Barragán for introducing this bipartisan legislation and for your steadfast dedication to the Alzheimer’s community.”

“Alzheimer’s is a terrible disease that affects millions of Americans and the families who care for them,” said Patrick Yoes, president of the Fraternal Order of Police. “The FOP is pleased to have worked with Representatives Buchanan and Barragan to develop legislation that directs the COPS Office and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop a training program that will better prepare our officers in recognizing and interacting with those suffering from Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. It will also train officers to identify signs of possible elder abuse to better protect older Americans and those with dementia issues. We look forward to working with the bill’s sponsors in the weeks ahead.”

Earlier this year, Buchanan was awarded the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement Humanitarian Award from the Alzheimer’s Association. This prestigious award is given to policymakers dedicated to fighting Alzheimer’s disease in Congress.

Buchanan has had 33 legislative measures signed into law since taking office with four initiatives signed by former President George W. Bush, six by former President Barack Obama and 13 by former President Donald Trump. He has also seen 10 legislative proposals signed into law by President Joe Biden so far. For more information, visit https://buchanan.house.gov/.