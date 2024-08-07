The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) will start its 2024-25 season in September. On Wednesday, September 11, ABWC will welcome new and returning members and guests to a luncheon at the Ruskin Moose Lodge #183, 1212 E. Shell Point Rd. in Ruskin. The speaker will be Craig Latimer, Hillsborough County supervisor of elections.

All luncheons are led by ABWC President Claudia Gassett and held on the second Wednesday of every month from September through May at the Moose Lodge, except for February. The buffet-style luncheons include meat and vegetarian entrees, a salad bar, coffee, tea and assorted desserts, and cost $22. Reservations and payments must be received by the Wednesday before each luncheon. Contact Lisa Anderson at 813-817-5114 (cell) or abwclunch@gmail.com for menu details and reservations.

Instead of a February luncheon, ABWC will host a fundraiser on February 1, 2025, from 1-4 p.m. at the Southshore Falls Ballroom. The Fabulous February event, open to all, will cost $35; all proceeds will go to the club’s scholarship fund. Tickets and more information about this event will be available later in the year, so stay tuned.

Since 1959, ABWC has been serving the community. Its primary objectives are to promote sociability among its members, work toward advancing womankind and provide scholarships for educating and training students who demonstrate financial need and live in Apollo Beach and surrounding areas. In May, ABWC awarded $14,100 in scholarships to 11 local high school graduates attending a two-year or four-year Florida college/university this fall.

Attention 2025 high school graduates living in zip code 33572, attending or zoned to attend East Bay or Lennard High School and planning to attend a Florida college/university. Please watch for information about the 2025 ABWC scholarship application, which is usually available on the club website starting in December.

During 2024-25, ABWC will continue to help local elementary schools with needed clothing, gift cards and holiday presents, as well as address other community needs. In addition to the monthly luncheons, ABWC members engage in scheduled enrichment activities with the book club, culture club and garden/craft club. ABWC also sponsors scholarship fundraising events, such as a bakeless bake sale (October and November) and a bus trip (New Orleans in spring 2025).

New members are welcome. Annual membership dues are $50. If you wish to learn more about ABWC, visit www.apollobeachwomansclub.com or contact the Liz Pedersen, second vice president of membership, at 813-777-8215 or kenlizpedersen@msn.com.