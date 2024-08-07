Serving on a jury that passes judgment on civil and criminal cases is one of the civic obligations that comes with living in Hillsborough County.

The process of jury selection is designed to place as small a burden as possible on people who receive an official notice to show up to a courthouse for possible service, so exemptions are allowed, including a new family-friendly one for women who have recently given birth.

The new exemption states that a woman can be excused from jury duty if she has given birth within six months before the reporting date on the summons. It became state law July 1 after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 461, which was passed in this year’s legislative session.

The new law is the latest measure enacted to ensure mothers and families receive support from the courts when they fulfill their civic duty to serve on a jury. Last year, lawmakers approved Senate Bill 144, which requires county courthouses to provide appropriate, separate and private lactation rooms, and it became a law January 1.

Similar family-related situations that will be considered for exemption from jury duty include expectant mothers and parents who are not working full-time and have custody of children younger than 6 years of age.

An excusal from jury duty can also be requested by residents ages 70 and older, full-time law enforcement officers, full-time students ages 18-21 and people caring for a person who can’t take care of themselves.

If you receive a jury summons and appear at the courthouse for service, Hillsborough County Clerk of Court Cindy Stuart said her staff are there to help residents fulfill their civic duty.

“If you are chosen to serve as a juror, our office assures you that it is committed to keeping you comfortable and well informed,” she said in a public announcement. “We strive to provide excellent customer service while you wait for your jury service.”

Jury candidates are selected from a pool made up of persons at least 18 years of age and who possess a Florida driver’s license or identification card. Jurors must be U.S. citizens and residents of the state and county of the court issuing a summons.

Complete information on excusals from jury duty can be found by visiting www.hillsclerk.com.