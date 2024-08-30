The Buddy Walk is an annual event that brings together families, friends and supporters to celebrate individuals with Down syndrome and special needs.

Organized by FRIENDS Down Syndrome Special Needs West Florida, this year’s walk on Saturday, October 19, at Carrollwood Village Park is more than just a fundraiser; it’s a day filled with joy, community and advocacy.

Individuals with Down syndrome are free to participate but must still complete the registration process. If registering online, adults are $20, children ages 13-17 are $15 and those under 12 are free. All participants will receive an official 2024 commemorative FRIENDS Buddy Walk T-shirt when registered by Saturday, September 14. Guests can register on-site at the event, but prices will increase by $5, so preregistration is encouraged.

“This annual event not only fosters a sense of community among individuals with Down syndrome and special needs but also serves as a vital fundraiser in support of FRIENDS Down Syndrome Special Needs West FL’s mission,” said Ashley Odom, president and executive director of FRIENDS West Florida.

To get the most of your day, bring sunscreen, a tent and chairs, and be prepared to enjoy the festivities. Hydration stations will be available to keep everyone refreshed. For food purchases, both cash and credit cards are accepted; for opportunity drawings, cash, Venmo and PayPal are accepted.

The event will kick off with the national anthem performed by Ericka Iglesias accompanied by a Gaither High School Color Guard presentation, and a drumline will lead the walk with powerful rhythms to get everyone excited for the walk.

The event features a range of additional entertainment, including face painting, a live DJ, carnival games and a sensory bus. Families can meet costumed characters from the 501st Star Wars Legion and Outer Rim Guilds, hang out with pirates from the Krewe of the South Shore Marauders and meet other fan-favorite characters, like Spider-Man. Plus, enjoy special performances by the One Elite Cheer Squad and renowned pianist Milosz Gasior.

Guests can check out a real fire truck with the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue team, enter to win great prizes, hear inspiring stories from self-advocate speakers and have access to resources and information on community programs from local exhibitors.

Sponsors are key to making the Buddy Walk a success, and there are multiple sponsorship levels for the Buddy Walk, each with its own benefits. Sponsorship not only supports a great cause but also shows your commitment to inclusion and advocacy.

Whether you’re walking, volunteering or sponsoring, your involvement helps create a day filled with love, pride and support for those with Down syndrome and special needs.

Carrollwood Village Park is located at 4680 W. Village Dr. in Tampa. If you’re interested in supporting this event, contact Ashley Odom at info@friendssupport.org or 813-245-8272. Learn more about the event at https://charity.pledgeit.org/friendswestfl/.