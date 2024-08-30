Four Star Leadership with General Tommy Franks is proud to announce Addison Heath of Lithia as one of 68 students worldwide who were selected to participate in this year’s leadership program, held July 7-12 in Edmond, Oklahoma, on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma. Heath attends Newsome High School.

Four Star Leadership is a free summer leadership program that provides students the opportunity to develop leadership skills through curriculum, speech and writing competitions and experiences with respected leaders. Students compete during the week for over $40,000 in scholarship dollars, which can be used at the student’s college of choice. The program curriculum is designed around the four core principles that led retired Gen Tommy Franks through his 38-year military career: character, common vision, communication and caring. The opportunity is valued at more than $4,000 per student and is offered at no cost to selected students, including expenses, travel and programming.

“Our leadership program is dedicated to investing in the lives of tomorrow’s leaders and helping them appropriately develop the tools needed for growth in their personal lives and their communities,” said Franks. “It’s an honor to work with some of the top students from around the world and assist them in achieving their long-term goals.”

During the weeklong program, top high school students from around the world learn leadership techniques and skills from influential leaders in various fields.

“Four Star Leadership gave me the opportunity to hear from numerous guest speakers, like Eric Maddox, who was the lead interrogator during the hunt for Saddam Hussein; U.S. Senator James Lankford; and Manu Meel. It was an honor to listen to their inspirational stories,” said Heath.

Heath has also begun the process to create a chapter of BridgeUSA at Newsome after hearing Meel speak on the organization he founded.

“This organization really intrigued me, as its goal is to minimize political polarization through meaningful conversation,” she explained.

Since 2008, Four Star Leadership has welcomed more than 1,110 U.S. high school students from 49 different states and 62 international students. Heath’s experience was so rewarding that she hopes to return as a counselor next year.

“I also look forward to utilizing what I learned at the conference as I carry out the role of JROTC battalion commander at Newsome for the 2024-2025 school year,” said Heath.

For more information on Four Star Leadership, visit www.fourstarleader.com or call 580-726-5900.