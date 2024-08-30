A Kid’s Place, located in Brandon, is a unique nonprofit organization which provides foster care and a loving home for abused, neglected and abandoned children. A Kid’s Place will celebrate its 15-year anniversary this spring. More information on specific events that will celebrate the anniversary will be announced.

The primary focus of A Kid’s Place is to keep sibling groups together in a safe, stable and nurturing environment until a more permanent placement can be provided.

Brad Gregory, who has been CEO of A Kid’s Place for seven years, said, “We continue to serve children, mostly siblings, in the foster care community and provide a safe, loving and nurturing home. While we are funded by the state, we still need to raise almost $2 million to maintain our level of care.”

Gregory explained, “We serve children that are removed from home through no fault of their own. We provide medical, dental, mental health and academic support to ensure each child is living their best life they can while they are living with us.”

Gregory has a long-term vision for A Kid’s Place. He said, “I want every child to have the right and opportunity to be successful and feel good about themselves. I also want A Kid’s Place to become less dependent on government funding.”

On average, A Kid’s Place is home to 50-60 abandoned, abused and neglected children. The average length of stay has increased from six months to 19 months. The average age is 13 years old, much older compared to the average of 6 years old several years ago. These differences are due to federal legislative changes.

Over the years, A Kid’s Place has grown and expanded. Gregory said, “We created and hired additional professionals that focus on mental health, academic and independent living services. We are also in the midst of a capital campaign that will pay for the construction of a 12,000-square-foot activity center on recently purchased property.”

The community is always invited to help A Kid’s Place. Gregory said, “People can stop by so we can share the great work we are doing and how the dollars are being spent. We are about relationships and how one might fit in via their time, treasure or talents.”

A Kid’s Place is located at 1715 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. For more information, please visit https://akidsplacetb.org.