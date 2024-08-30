During the 2024-25 academic year, Colleen Lunsford Bevis Elementary School will celebrate 25 years of providing top-rated education to children and families in Lithia and the Greater Tampa Bay area. Join the celebration by customizing a brick to be installed on campus in its new courtyard.

The Bevis PTA is thrilled to invite you to be a part of something truly special. Choose the perfect brick size and personalization. Two brick sizes are available: 4 inches by 8 inches for $50 or 8 inches by 8 inches for $100 (plus an additional cost for clip art). They are for individuals and families. You can purchase online through the website, via the QR code shown here or by visiting Bevis Elementary to fill out a paper form. All brick forms, either online or paper, must be received and paid for by Monday, September 30.

Visit the online platform at https://polarengraving.com/bevispta to order your personalized brick today.

Dr. Beverly Carbaugh and Tricia Simonsen, founding principal and assistant principal, respectively, along with 44 teachers and staff, opened Colleen Lunsford Bevis Elementary School in August of 2000. Dr. Carbaugh set high expectations for Bevis Elementary students and staff.

“As the charter principal of Colleen Bevis Elementary, our goal was to build a school where teachers and staff created a ‘wonderful world’ leading each student to maximize their potential as students and young citizens. Every person on our campus worked tirelessly to create an environment that showcased the value of each student and each staff member. Laying this groundwork has fostered a school that 25 years later is still a beautiful place to learn and work. Colleen Bevis Elementary continues to reflect the spirit and goals of its namesake, the late Mrs. Colleen Bevis. I am honored to be a small part of its stellar history.”

Simonsen is excited to share in the celebration of the school’s 25th year.

“For 25 years, and still going strong, Colleen Bevis Elementary continues to receive accolades at the local, state, and national level! Broncos are known for ‘Blazing a Trail to Success!’ This holds true with students and alumni continuously demonstrating academic excellence, top-notch current and past faculty, highly supportive families and PTA. Keep showing those Bronco traits!”

Bevis Elementary is located at 5720 Osprey Ridge Dr. in Lithia. For more information, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org/bevis or email 25thanniversary@bevispta.com.