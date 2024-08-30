On August 10, Army SGT Russell ‘Rusty’ Carter was given the keys to his new, custom-built house in Lithia. He received a warm welcome from friends, family and community members after being personally escorted by veterans and first responders to the Key Ceremony.

Carter’s house was built by Homes For Our Troops, a national nonprofit organization that builds new, specially adapted, custom-built homes for post-9/11 veterans.

On January 2, 2011, Carter’s vehicle in Afghanistan malfunctioned, causing it to go off the side of a bridge. Carter sustained a spinal cord injury and was left paralyzed from the neck down.

At the ceremony, Carter; his brother, Danny Carter; and Homes For Our Troops CEO and President retired General Tom Landwermeyer thanked everyone for all the support. Carter expressed his gratitude for becoming part of a great community.

“First off, today’s the day that this house behind me becomes a home, so I want to welcome everyone to my new home,” Carter said.

It’s been a long road home for Carter. He first learned about Homes For Our Troops shortly after his paralyzing injury 13 years ago while he was at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa.

His new home features major special adaptations, including lifts in the ceilings, pull-down shelving in the kitchen and closets, lowered countertops and widened doorways.

“It is the first fully safe and accessible home I have lived in 13 years, and I am hoping it is the only home I ever live in again,” Carter said.

Landwermeyer shared that Homes For Our Troops has been dedicated to veterans for 20 years and will continue to be personally dedicated to Carter.

Homes For Our Troops has completed 391 homes in 45 states and has 64 active projects, including 11 in the state of Florida.

Carter was escorted to the Key Ceremony by the FL Patriot Guard Riders, FL Military Vehicle Heritage Group, Tampa Mopar Society, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 20-17, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. He was given a Quilt of Valor by the Florida Quilts of Valor Foundation. Hillsborough County Commissioner Donna Cameron spoke and welcomed Carter to the community. The Newsome High School Army JROTC Color Guard Presented the Colors and Cadet Captain Samantha Haro sang the national anthem and “God Bless America.”

To learn more about Homes For Our Troops and how you can support, visit www.hfotusa.org.