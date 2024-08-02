By Alisa Gershman

Many students in Florida know from a young age that they want to join one of our country’s great military branches. Being surrounded by different branches’ bases as well as large JROTC programs in schools allows them to explore which path would suit them best. Receiving an appointment from Congressman Vern Buchanan allows them to establish their careers in their chosen branch early on and sets them up for success straight out of high school.

Buchanan, having served six years in the Air National Guard, knew that he wanted to honor students within Hillsborough and Manatee counties to foster leadership and strength within them to serve their country.

“These service academy appointments are deeply rooted in the commitment to fostering leadership, discipline and a sense of duty among our nation’s youth,” said District Director Tara Poulton. “It’s a process that not only recognizes the exceptional qualities and achievements of the candidates but also underscores the importance of preparing future leaders who will uphold the values and security of our country.” She also said, “This responsibility is paramount, as it directly contributes to the strength and resilience of our national defense and civil services,” as Buchanan himself has a strong campaign to advocate the importance of military service to our nation.

“I wish them the best of luck and look forward to watching them serve our nation with honor and distinction,” said Buchanan, sharing some words of wisdom with the students.

The five Hillsborough County students who received the 2024 U.S. service academy appointments from Buchanan are as follows: Bell Creek Academy graduate Jack Matthew Spain of Lithia, appointed to the United States Military Academy; Academy of the Holy Names graduate Maisi Rose Sigler of Riverview, appointed to the United States Military Academy; Strawberry Crest High graduate Saige Starford of Lithia, appointed to the United States Military Academy; Admiral Farragut Academy graduate Nathaniel Hewett of Riverview, appointed to the United States Military Academy; Academy of the Holy Names graduate Morgan Alison Hunt of Brandon, appointed to the United States Naval Academy and the United States Air Force Academy; Strawberry Crest High graduate Jennalise Kaitlyn Tia of Bradenton, appointed to the United States Naval Academy and the United States Air Force Academy; and Newsome High School graduate Matthew Conord of Lithia, appointed to the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

Each of the students will be receiving “a free four-year education in return for a commitment serve five years in the active-duty military after graduation,” said Poulton.