Why explore Rotary? For starters, Rotary is neither a religious nor a political organization. The heart of Rotary is dedicated members, who share the ideals of service, friendship, diversity, integrity and leadership. Rotary clubs bring together people across generations who wish to create lasting change in the world, in their communities and in themselves.

You’ll meet interesting people from your community and tackle local and international issues that are important to you and your fellow club members. Your time, energy and passion to improve your world are all you need to get involved with Rotary. Visit www.rotary.org to learn more.

Area Rotary clubs meet in person or online, and there are also clubs for high schoolers (called Interact) as well as college students (called Rotaract). Why not join one of its clubs for a meeting and see what Rotary is all about?

FishHawk-Riverview

Meets on Mondays from 12 Noon-1 p.m. at JF Kicks, located at 3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, or on Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Shrimp Boat, located at 1020 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. For more information, contact Betty Huth at betty@hbphoto.com.

Brandon Global Eco (Zoom)

Meets on every second and fourth Monday of each month via Zoom from 6-7 p.m. For more information, contact Katie Tyson at katietyson@icloud.com.

Brandon

Meets on Tuesdays from 12 Noon-1 p.m. at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. For more information, contact Debbie Meegan at debbiemeeganrotary@gmail.com.

E-Club of Tampa South

Meets on the first and third Tuesdays of each month via Zoom from 7-8 p.m. For more information, contact Duane Williams at dsigma79@aol.com.

Brandon ’86

Meets on Friday mornings from 8-9 a.m. at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. For more information, contact Chad Norgard at chad@norgardinsgrp.com.

Interact Club of Tampa Bay (High Schoolers)

During the school year, high schoolers interested in service, leadership, food and fun meet on the first Monday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. For more information, contact Chad Norgard at chad@norgardinsgrp.com.

USF Rotaract (College Students)

Have a student at the University of South Florida? Check out USF Rotaract on Instagram or https://bullsconnect.usf.edu/rotaract/.