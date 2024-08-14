Pranysqa Mishra is a young singing sensation. The fifth-grade student recently received the Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum on the show America’s Got Talent. Since Pranysqa was selected for the Golden Buzzer, she will advance directly to the live show.

Pranysqa sang “River Deep Mountain High,” by Tina Turner, because it is one of her favorite songs by one of her favorite artists. According to Pranysqa’s mother, Priya Mishra, “She felt a strong connection to the song, as its style closely resembles her own singing style.”

Priya said, “Pranysqa was overwhelmed with joy and gratitude when Heidi Klum selected her for the Golden Buzzer. It was a dream come true, and she felt honored to receive such a prestigious recognition from someone she admires.” She added, “Judge Heidi Klum did not even give chance to other judges to speak about Pranysqa’s performance. She gave the Golden Buzzer right away, as she was super only with her performance.”

Priya said, “She is excited to continue competing and to see where this incredible opportunity will take her.” She explained, “She wanted to be on the show because it was always her dream, ever since she was as young as 3 years old, to perform on that world stage and in front of those incredible judges. Through this platform, she hopes to reach people’s hearts and make a difference, while also showcasing her talent, challenging herself and pursuing her dreams of reaching a wider audience.”

Pranysqa’s mentor, teacher and constant support throughout her musical journey is her dad. He not only helps her with every step of the way but also provides invaluable guidance, encouragement and practical support. In addition to his mentorship, she also works with a virtual vocal coach for warm-up exercises.

Priya said, “Pranysqa’s singing is her passion, and she pours her heart into every performance. She hopes to inspire others with her music and connect with people on an emotional level through her singing.”

Priya added, “The best part of the experience for Pranysqa was the opportunity to perform on such a grand stage and share her voice with a global audience. The Golden Buzzer moment with Heidi Klum was unforgettable, but she also cherishes the incredible experience she made and the immense support she received from her family and community.”