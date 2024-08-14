By Alisa Gershman

All can agree that no child should be left, in any situation, without a safe place to live. Ensuring that children grow up and are fostered in a safe and nurturing home is crucial to their development into later years. The problem with our foster system is that once these children ‘age out’ of their homes, they have nowhere to land their feet and start their lives on their own.

That is why the organization Forgotten Angels was started.

Founded by Cindy Tilley, a Valrico resident, her mission touches close to home. She grew up in a foster care setting and understands how tough the times are for the kids. Knowing the needs and wants of the children and teens from a personal perspective is what makes the organization so wonderful.

In August, Forgotten Angels will celebrate its 10th year of serving its community and children. The main goal is to make sure no kids who age out of foster care end up homeless and at risk. It ensures that they get their high school diplomas and other vital life skills to help them land on their feet, such as “getting a driver’s license, [opening] a bank account and their credit,” said Tilley.

She mentioned as well that Forgotten Angels will even “take donated cars, which we pass on to our youth to help them become independent to get to school and work.”

The organization also ensures that holidays are a special time for the kids. It provides toys and presents for them under the Christmas tree, as well as stocking stuffers, such as gift cards and candy. And some of the children who no longer live on the property come back around the holidays to join their family in the festivities.

Tilley aims to eventually open a Forgotten Angels location in every state, and she is currently working on opening one in Oregon.

Donations on its website are greatly appreciated, as are gift cards for the residents, which can be sent to the facility.

Forgotten Angels is located at 3604 Little Stearns Rd. in Valrico. For more information, visit www.forgottenangelsflorida.org or call 813-812-0120.