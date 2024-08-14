The ‘If You Give a Child a Book …’ campaign, supported by The E.W. Scripps Company, Tampa-area Chick-fil-A locations and WFTS-TV/ABC Action News, is focused on distributing books to kids in kindergarten through third grade.

Several local readers ages 9-11 were invited to film promotional videos about their favorite books in a campaign airing throughout the month of August on ABC Action News and its affiliates.

“Books shouldn’t be a luxury,” said Liz Carter, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund. “Every dollar raised helps a child start building their home library — setting them on a path to success.”

Rhett Gilmore, age 10, talked about his favorite book, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Book 4, to Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend host Natalie Taylor.

“I think it was a really good learning opportunity and helped me get rid of my fear of talking in front of an audience to express my feelings about the Harry Potter series,” said Gilmore.

For the third year, Chick-fil-A Tampa Bay is partnering with ABC affiliate WFTS-TV to help sponsor the If You Give a Child a Book campaign. The monthlong campaign will air through Saturday, September 7, and will also be promoted via social and digital channels. The program will also be promoted in restaurants via window/door clings with a QR code for donations.

The Scripps Howard Fund invests in charitable gifts for journalism education, childhood literacy and community giving.

If you’d like to donate, visit www.abcactionnews.com/giveabook. For more information on Chick-fil-A, visit www.chick-fil-a.com.