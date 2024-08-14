Coffee drinkers, do you consider yourself to be ‘craft curious’?

If so, make a note on your calendar for the second Saturday in October to attend the seventh annual Tampa Bay Coffee and Art Festival (TBCAF), a public event that features independent coffee roasters, artists and performers from around the Tampa Bay area and beyond.

Event organizer Thom Schultz said the festival offers a convenient chance for people who are curious about craft coffee to sample what the local roasting scene offers.

“Part of finding a new at-home coffee is trying a bunch of different ones and seeing which one you like. At the Tampa Bay Coffee and Art Festival, you get the opportunity to come in and try anywhere from six to 10 different roasters, all in one day.”

The celebration of coffee and art has become a popular cultural event in the Greater Brandon area that also features performing musicians and craft vendors, as well as food trucks, to generate a festive atmosphere. There will also be a high school student art contest, and Disney animation team member Peter Raymundo will make an appearance to meet and greet fans of films. He has worked on films such as Lilo and Stitch, Mulan and Tarzan.

According to Schultz, the higher goals of the festival, as well as other events hosted by The Noise Box, go beyond the quest for a satisfying cup of coffee and intriguing art.

“The mission is to inform, inspire and empower creative individuals to use their passions for the good of others,” he said. Schultz added that many artists who have shown their work at TBCAF benefited from the exposure by receiving opportunities to display their efforts at area galleries.

The deadline for vendors and artists to apply is Saturday, September 28.

The 2024 Tampa Bay Coffee and Art Festival will be held Saturday, October 12, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Noise Box events venue, located at 1310 John Moore Rd. in Brandon. Early-bird tickets purchased online before Friday, September 13, are $12, with tickets then costing $15 until Friday, October 11, and $20 the day of the festival. Admission is free for kids 12 and younger when accompanied by an adult.

You can keep informed with the latest information about the Tampa Bay Coffee and Art Festival by visiting www.tampabaycoffeeandartfestival.com, where there are links to event social media pages with the most up-to-date information.