Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas (TECO) and the University of Florida (UF) Lastinger Center for Learning’s New Worlds Reading Initiative teamed up on July 10 to host a Family Fun Literacy event at Robinson Elementary School in Plant City. The reading-focused event offered local students and their families opportunities to play reading games and activities, receive free books and enjoy a meal together.

Attendees enjoyed a read-aloud and were able to meet Clifford the Big Red Dog, who was on-site to celebrate reading. More than a hundred local students and their family members participated in the event and received a free copy of Alligator Vs. Python and How to Feed Your Parents to take home and keep the fun going.

New Worlds Reading is Florida’s free at-home literacy program to help eligible VPK through fifth grade students bolster literacy skills, build reading confidence and develop a lifelong love of reading. Each school year, eligible kids receive nine free books tailored to their interests with resources and activities for caregivers and children to use together. Furthermore, the program provides professional learning for teachers and support for local-level nonprofits that promote literacy in their communities. New Worlds Reading is administered by the UF Lastinger Center for Learning.

The Plant City event was made possible by TECO. As a long-standing supporter of New Worlds Reading, TECO has supported the shipment of nearly 7 million books to Florida students not yet reading at grade level.

“We appreciate TECO’s dedication as a partner with New Worlds Reading,” said David Bryant, development director for New Worlds Reading. “Together, we can help students and families connect with reading at home so that students will be excited and prepared to continue practicing reading in school. Support from TECO and our other tax-credit contributors enables us to continue our mission for hundreds of thousands of Florida families.”

“TECO is proud to support New Worlds Reading’s literacy program,” said Stephanie Smith, vice president of state and regional affairs for Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas. “We believe that developing children’s confidence, skill and appreciation for reading will open their minds to new worlds of possibility and will light the way to brighter futures.”

Families interested in applying to receive books and reading activities from New Worlds Reading can check their eligibility at www.newworldsreading.com.

Florida companies interested in earning dollar-for-dollar tax credits for donations to support the state’s young readers can learn more at www.newworldsreading.com/fl/en/donations.html.