By Gunnar Wagner

Often people looking to expand or continue their education struggle to find the time. Fortunately, there is a program being offered by Hillsborough County Public Libraries Cooperative (HCPLC) called UniversalClass that is host to more than 600 online courses which are totally self-paced, meaning you can do these courses on your own time, and you are not required to check in at a particular time or date.

For example, you could take a course to learn more about subjects as varied as the Salem Witch Trials to learning legal terminology to acquire a better understanding of what words like ‘pro bono’ and ‘escrow’ mean.

Once you have completed a course(s), you can earn certificates and/or continuing education units (CEUs), which are often required in various fields of employment. Additionally, it will document how many CEUs you have earned and how much time you have spent working on the course(s), as well as immortalize your completion of the course(s). This will allow you to, if you want to, build your online portfolio and share your accomplishments with others, including employers or potential employers.

A course through UniversalClass is much like any other online course; there are lessons, assignments, exams, discussion boards and assessments of your progress.

“UniversalClass is much like LinkedIn Learning in that it’s self-paced and the courses can be done on your own time.” said Marie Miller, a librarian working with HCPLC.

Miller also said that in order for one to access this program, all that is needed is a library card.

“It’s an outside program and database, and users can access it for free by using their library card,” she explained.

So, if you are one that finds yourself in a tight spot regarding time and want to do something online while learning more about subjects that interest you, then check out UniversalClass for a program that is truly extraordinary and quite a timesaver for those who might be in the same situation as you.

For more information about UniversalClass and what courses are available, visit https://hcplc.org/research/online-learning and click the UniversalClass link. Also, you can get a library card either by going to your local library or by visiting https://hcplc.org/account/get-a-card. And finally, you can call HCPLC at 813-273-3652 or text 813-352-1972 or its backup, 813-352-1603, to learn more about other services that are offered by HCPLC.