The St. Vincent de Paul’s (SVdP) Ladies Tea Party returns this fall at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Riverview. This annual event brings together mothers, daughters, sisters and friends for a charming and delicious tea party. The table hostesses design and set their tables with a variety of creative themes that you really have to see to believe.

Last year’s event featured a big surprise: Princesses arrived for photos and conversations that delighted attendees of all ages.

“We are thrilled to have a sponsor to bring back some princesses again this year,” said Christie Lemar, who chairs the Ladies Tea Party. “They make the event extra charming and facilitate fellowship.”

Lemar is hopeful that this year’s event will exceed its fundraising goal. As a volunteer who takes calls from individuals in need of financial assistance for the organization and assists at the SVdP Food Pantry, she sees firsthand the great need in our community.

Last year, the SVdP Council of St. Stephen Catholic Church provided $193,295 in financial assistance for families in need, a 53 percent increase over the prior year. The SVdP Food Pantry, which is stocked through donations by parishioners and families from St. Stephen Catholic School, gave away 140,275 pounds of food to 2,321 families (8,856 people) last year, a 30 percent increase in families served.

Over 6,000 volunteer hours made this possible. The majority of its funds are given by generous parishioners. The Ladies Tea Party is its only fundraiser.

All money from ticket sales and donations related to the Ladies Tea Party go to the Society of SVdP to assist those in need. Additional monetary donations would be greatly appreciated. Bring a laundry detergent donation for the SVdP household and food pantry.

For table hostess information, contact Amy Metz at amyjometz@gmail.com or 813-957-7179. To purchase tickets, which cost $25, or make a donation, visit https://svdpriverviewfl.org/. The tea party will be on Saturday, September 14, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Family Life Center of St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Circle in Riverview.