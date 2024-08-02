By Jamie Lu

Christmas is a time of bringing people together, and that’s exactly what the Brandon Parade of Lights plans to do on Saturday, December 14. The Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce and Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce recognized how much growth Brandon has seen as a community over the past few years and “felt it was time to bring a large-scale holiday event to our community,” said Kerrie Hoening, committee chairperson. “This is a one-of-a-kind event in that, for the first time in Brandon’s history, we will have a collaboration between two major chambers of commerce to bring about one amazing community event.”

The Brandon Parade of Lights is being organized by an independent committee formed in partnership between the two chambers. The committee encourages anyone to participate, including nonprofit organizations, businesses, community and civic organizations, school groups, entertainment troupes, krewes and more. Those seeking to join the parade should “decorate their floats with holiday flair. This will be a night parade, so we want to see lights,” said Hoening. The parade is limiting its number of participants to 75; groups wanting to participate can sign up at https://brandonparadeoflights.com/.

The committee is also seeking sponsorships to help cover the costs of the parade. A portion of the sponsorship money will go toward supporting the charitable organizations chosen by the two chambers. The Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber chose Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter and Sanctuary, and the Greater Brandon Chamber chose the Angel Foundation FL.

“This event is about community only,” said Hoening. “We are looking to cover costs and give back.”

The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will run the length of Oakfield Drive, heading west from Parsons Avenue to Lakewood Drive. To find out more about the event or to sponsor it, visit https://brandonparadeoflights.com/ or check out the Brandon Parade of Lights Facebook page. Email info@brandonparadeoflights.com for any additional questions or concerns.

The Brandon Parade of Lights looks forward to seeing the community come together for this special holiday event and plans to make it an annual celebration. The committee also thanks Reed & Reed, the title sponsor of the event, for making the parade possible.