By Superintendent Van Ayres

As we approach the beginning of the new school year on Monday, August 12, I want to emphasize the critical importance of attendance from day one. The start of the school year sets the tone for the months ahead, laying the foundation for academic success, personal growth and community building within our schools.

Attendance in the first week of school is crucial for several reasons. Primarily, it ensures that students do not miss essential introductions to their courses. The first week is often when teachers outline their lesson plans, set expectations and begin the first lessons. Missing these initial classes can put students at a disadvantage, making it harder for them to catch up and fully grasp the material.

Moreover, the first week is a time for establishing routines and relationships. Students who attend from the start can meet their teachers and classmates, forming connections that will support their learning and social development throughout the year. These early interactions help build a sense of belonging and community, which are vital for a positive and productive school experience.

Last school year, 30 percent of our students were chronically absent — defined as missing just two days each month — which showed in their individual test scores. That is why we are asking parents and guardians to stress the importance of attending school each day. Ensuring that children arrive at school on time, well-rested and prepared to learn sends a powerful message about the value of education. Establishing these habits early in the school year can lead to improved attendance throughout the year, which is linked to academic achievement and long-term success.

Our district is committed to providing a supportive and engaging learning environment for all students. We have prepared our schools with updated facilities, new learning materials and dedicated staff ready to inspire and educate. Let’s work together to make this school year a success, starting with strong attendance from the very first day.

We look forward to welcoming students back, eager to learn, on August 12.