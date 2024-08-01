ELANTRA (HEV LIMITED) — Tires: P225/45R17; wheelbase: 107.1 inches; length: 185.4 inches; width: 71.9 inches; height: 55.7 inches; weight: 3,069 pounds; fuel capacity: 11 gallons; city: 49 mpg; highway: 52 mpg; combined: 50 mpg; price as tested: $30,810; website: www.hyundaiusa.com.

Yes, you can cut those trips to the gas station short, real short, as fuel prices hover close to $4 a gallon. All you have to do is go get a 2024 Hyundai Elantra HEV (hybrid electric vehicle). Believe us, you are assured of at least over 50 mpg in this fine compact sedan.

A 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder engine puts out a total of 139 horsepower and 195 pounds-feet of torque while coupled to an electric motor operating a 32kW lithium-ion polymer battery. Power reaches the front wheels via a crisp-shifting, six-speed auto gearbox. By no means is this a speedster, but the car takes off real quick and comes to a stop at a moment’s notice. Switch to sport mode (normal and smart are other options) and you will end up with a sprightly drive whether on the highway or dodging peak-hour traffic. Suspension is handled via the reliable MacPherson strut front and multilink rear. The motor-driven power rack-and-pinion steering returns a weighted response to the driver’s input.

A restyling for the low and wide-stance small car translates into a metallic bar to connect slimmer LED headlights, as well as a new split grille and a flat stainless-steel Hyundai emblem. The 2024 model gains additional USB ports and color choices, a revamped wireless phone charger pad and fresh H-Tex (read, synthetic) leather seat surfaces. Two colossal 10.25-inch displays — a touch screen for infotainment system, and the other for digital instrument cluster — immediately draw attention. Sporting a horizontal dash layout, the practical cabin comes standard with a 60/40 rear seat; leather-wrapped heated/cooled, six-way power driver and four-way front-passenger adjustable seats; dual auto AC; tilt/telescopic steering column; Bose audio with eight speakers; power sunroof; electronic park brake; and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay.

Several safety features come at no extra cost. There are dual front and side airbags; a side curtain airbag; newly added side-impact rear airbags; four-wheel antilock brakes with electronic brake distribution and brake assist; front/rear crumple zones; electronic stability and traction control; forward, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assists; lane keep and forward assists; rearview camera; remote keyless entry; and a tire pressure monitoring system.

Base-priced at just $29,450, the Elantra HEV makes perfect sense, as we see no end in sight for rising fuel prices at the pump. Apart from its gas-sipping capabilities, the car is agile, delightful and fun to drive. There also is Hyundai’s five-year, 60,000-mile basic and 10-year, 100,000-mile power train and hybrid battery warranties to convince you to sign on the dotted line.

Previous articleMarlin James Works With The Lennox Foundation To Give Free HVAC Units
Next articleEnsuring A Strong Start: The Importance Of Attendance Starting From The First Day
Nitish Rele
Nitish Rele