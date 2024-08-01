Yes, you can cut those trips to the gas station short, real short, as fuel prices hover close to $4 a gallon. All you have to do is go get a 2024 Hyundai Elantra HEV (hybrid electric vehicle). Believe us, you are assured of at least over 50 mpg in this fine compact sedan.

A 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder engine puts out a total of 139 horsepower and 195 pounds-feet of torque while coupled to an electric motor operating a 32kW lithium-ion polymer battery. Power reaches the front wheels via a crisp-shifting, six-speed auto gearbox. By no means is this a speedster, but the car takes off real quick and comes to a stop at a moment’s notice. Switch to sport mode (normal and smart are other options) and you will end up with a sprightly drive whether on the highway or dodging peak-hour traffic. Suspension is handled via the reliable MacPherson strut front and multilink rear. The motor-driven power rack-and-pinion steering returns a weighted response to the driver’s input.

A restyling for the low and wide-stance small car translates into a metallic bar to connect slimmer LED headlights, as well as a new split grille and a flat stainless-steel Hyundai emblem. The 2024 model gains additional USB ports and color choices, a revamped wireless phone charger pad and fresh H-Tex (read, synthetic) leather seat surfaces. Two colossal 10.25-inch displays — a touch screen for infotainment system, and the other for digital instrument cluster — immediately draw attention. Sporting a horizontal dash layout, the practical cabin comes standard with a 60/40 rear seat; leather-wrapped heated/cooled, six-way power driver and four-way front-passenger adjustable seats; dual auto AC; tilt/telescopic steering column; Bose audio with eight speakers; power sunroof; electronic park brake; and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay.

Several safety features come at no extra cost. There are dual front and side airbags; a side curtain airbag; newly added side-impact rear airbags; four-wheel antilock brakes with electronic brake distribution and brake assist; front/rear crumple zones; electronic stability and traction control; forward, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assists; lane keep and forward assists; rearview camera; remote keyless entry; and a tire pressure monitoring system.

Base-priced at just $29,450, the Elantra HEV makes perfect sense, as we see no end in sight for rising fuel prices at the pump. Apart from its gas-sipping capabilities, the car is agile, delightful and fun to drive. There also is Hyundai’s five-year, 60,000-mile basic and 10-year, 100,000-mile power train and hybrid battery warranties to convince you to sign on the dotted line.