Do you know someone who deserves to be celebrated? Nominate your favorite community hero now for a chance to receive a heating and cooling unit (HVAC) and installation for free.

Marlin James, a local air conditioning repair company, invites the community to nominate deserving individuals for the chance to ‘Feel The Love’ through the LII Lennox Foundation’s annual program.

The LII Lennox Foundation is once again partnering up with residential dealers across the U.S. and Canada to donate and install HVAC units for community heroes. For Hillsborough County, Marlin James has stepped up to support the program and help give back. Nominations are open until Saturday, August 31, and can be submitted online at https://feelthelove.com/.

“At Marlin James, giving back to our community is at the heart of everything we do, and this initiative allows us to make a real difference in the lives of those in need,” said Scott Clark, owner of Marlin James. “Joining Feel The Love was a natural step for us, as it aligns perfectly with our mission to support and uplift our neighbors.”

Nominees for the program can include educators, veterans, first responders, health care professionals, families in need, individuals impacted by natural disasters and other community heroes. The LII Lennox Foundation will reach out directly to the finalists to conduct a home inspection and installation, which will take place in October.

The Feel The Love program has been helping communities since 2009 and has been an important part of what the LII Lennox Foundation values. The program gives neighbors and participating Lennox dealers a chance to come together and improve the lives of people who support others all year round.

“The Feel The Love program provides participating Lennox dealers and local community

members an opportunity to come together to support those in need of heating and cooling

equipment,” said Gary Bedard, EVP and president of Lennox Home Comfort Solutions. “The impact of this program and the number of lives changed is truly inspiring, and we look forward to ensuring even more of our communities Feel The Love this year.”

Marlin James is proud to support the efforts of the LII Lennox Foundation and give back to the community it loves. Nominate your favorite community hero to show your love too.

For more information on the Feel The Love program or to nominate a member of our community, please visit https://feelthelove.com/.