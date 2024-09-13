This fall, guests can create unforgettable memories at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s newest family-friendly event, Halloween Harvest, including Kandy’s Sweetacular Celebration at the Festival Walkway. Plus, guests can capture the perfect fall moment at an assortment of autumn-themed photo spots scattered throughout the park.

“Halloween Harvest brings the essence of fall right to Tampa Bay,” said Stewart Clark, park president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “The park will be decorated in fall colors, and the event is packed with exciting activities and experiences like Kandy’s Sweetacular Celebration, making it the perfect place for guests to create unforgettable memories together this fall.”

Halloween Harvest is inspired by some of Busch Gardens’ best-loved Halloween events and is included with park admission. This year, guests can look forward to frightfully delightful activities on select dates, including:

Trick-or-treating: Dive into the Halloween spirit with festive trick-or-treat stations at Kandy’s Sweetacular Celebration.

Dive into the Halloween spirit with festive trick-or-treat stations at Kandy’s Sweetacular Celebration. Sweetacular Costume Parade: Join the fun at the Sweetacular Costume Parade, where colorful costumes light up the catwalk.

Join the fun at the Sweetacular Costume Parade, where colorful costumes light up the catwalk. Jack-O-Lantern Scavenger Hunt: Join the Jack-O-Lantern Scavenger Hunt at Kandy’s Sweetacular Celebration and embark on a fun-filled adventure to find whimsical pumpkins hidden throughout the festival walkway.

Join the Jack-O-Lantern Scavenger Hunt at Kandy’s Sweetacular Celebration and embark on a fun-filled adventure to find whimsical pumpkins hidden throughout the festival walkway. Taffy Twist’s Black Cat Dance Party: Get into the Halloween spirit at Taffy Twist’s Dance Party.

Get into the Halloween spirit at Taffy Twist’s Dance Party. Spooky Kooky Science: Professor Pufflemintz is the never-predictable, anything-is-possible, sometimes-puzzled but always-positive Professor of Science.

Professor Pufflemintz is the never-predictable, anything-is-possible, sometimes-puzzled but always-positive Professor of Science. Storytime with Kandy: Nestled by Kandy’s enchanting pumpkin patch and bubbling cauldron, guests can join Kandy, the friendly young witch in training, for a magical reading of Room on the Broom, where everyone finds their place in the story.

Nestled by Kandy’s enchanting pumpkin patch and bubbling cauldron, guests can join Kandy, the friendly young witch in training, for a magical reading of Room on the Broom, where everyone finds their place in the story. Sesame Street Safari of Fun Halloween: Enjoy even more Halloween fun with your favorite Sesame Street friends dressed in their Halloween costumes, a Sesame Street-themed Halloween show and dance party, Halloween Storytime, a bat-themed scavenger hunt and festive photo opportunities.

Enjoy even more Halloween fun with your favorite Sesame Street friends dressed in their Halloween costumes, a Sesame Street-themed Halloween show and dance party, Halloween Storytime, a bat-themed scavenger hunt and festive photo opportunities. Fall Photo Spots: Discover charming fall photo spots around the park that offer picturesque backdrops, perfect for capturing unforgettable memories to post and share.

Guests can enjoy a full year of fun at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with a 2025 Fun Card. For more information on Busch Gardens’ Halloween Harvest festivities and to purchase a 2025 Fun Card, guests can visit https://buschgardenstampa.com/.