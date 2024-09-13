Executive Home Care Expands To Tampa Bay Area

Executive Home Care, a nationally recognized leader of in-home care for seniors and disabled persons, proudly announces the opening of its newest franchise, Executive Home Care of South East Tampa. The Brandon location, locally owned and operated by Jason and Claudia Mirabella, brings personalized, high-quality care services to the community, including Brandon, Valrico, Lithia, Riverview, Sun City Center, Ruskin, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Wimauma.

Services offered by Executive Home Care of South East Tampa will include personalized care plans tailored to meet the unique needs of each client; 24/7 support from trained caregivers who offer round-the-clock assistance; specialized programs, including care for Alzheimer’s and dementia; and hospital-to-home transition assistance.

Visit https://executivehomecare.com/south-east-tampa/ or call 813-688-0619.

Last Call Payments

Last Call Payments recently celebrated joining the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Last Call Payments helps local businesses process credit cards and delivers point-of-sales solutions.

Owner Justin Dupree said, “Last Call Payments is exactly that, the ‘last call’ you’ll ever need to make when it comes to finding who you trust to process the payments in your business.”

Company values include compassion, integrity and creative problem solving; they guide the business in providing unparalleled solutions for the clients. Visit www.lastcallpayments.com or call 727-475-6595 for more information.

Hillsborough County Commissioners Seek Applicants For HART Board

Hillsborough County commissioners are seeking residents to serve on the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) Board. Residents interested in seeking appointments must reside in and be registered voters in Hillsborough County. These are voluntary positions, and members serve without compensation. The mission of HART is to take people to places that enhance their lives.

One new position is open, and the term is for three years. All applicants must submit a completed Questionnaire for County Appointments and Standards form, which is available from the county’s website https://hcfl.gov/. Type in the search box ‘Announcement & Forms’ to find the forms to download.

The application is due by close of business on Friday, September 20. Forms can be mailed to P.O. Box 1110, Tampa, FL 33601; faxed to 813-239-3916; emailed to rotgerg@hcfl.gov; or delivered to 601 E. Kennedy Blvd., 2nd Floor, Tampa, FL 33602.

Medicare Seminars

Medicare specialist Marcie Maisonet and Robyn Payant, president of Payant Insurance Solutions, are hosting several Medicare seminars at two locations. The Kings Point location at 1000 Kings Blvd. in Sun City Center will host seminars on Wednesday and Thursday, October 2 and 17. Payant Wealth Management, located at Payant Financial Plaza at 1653 Sun City Center Plaza in Sun City Center, will host seminars on Tuesday and Friday, October 8 and 11. All seminars will begin at 10 a.m.

For additional information, please call 813-634-7001 or visit www.payantwealthmanagementgroup.com.

Perspire Sauna Studio Celebrates Opening With A Ribbon-cutting

Perspire Sauna Studio recently celebrated its opening of its Riverview location at 11212 Sullivan St. with a ribbon-cutting from the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce.

The infrared studios use near, mid and far-infrared waves to heat your body from within and allow you to reap the benefits of sweating. These waves are able to deeply penetrate the skin, muscles, joints and tissues to improve blood circulation and help to detoxify the body by removing impurities at the cellular level. The suites are private, and sessions are 40 minutes long.

Visit its website at www.perspiresaunastudio.com or call 813-694-1399 for additional information.