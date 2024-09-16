Bell Shoals Academy, a ministry of Bell Shoals Church, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its academic offerings to include high school education. This exciting development marks a significant milestone in the history of Bell Shoals Academy, which was established in 1965, shortly after the founding of Bell Shoals Church in 1961.

For nearly six decades, Bell Shoals Academy has been a cornerstone of the Brandon community, providing an unrivaled Christ-centered education to students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The decision to expand into high school is driven by the increasing demand from families seeking to continue their children’s education in an environment that nurtures both academic excellence and spiritual growth.

“We are excited to extend our mission to inspire and equip the next generation by offering a comprehensive education that is rooted in Christian values,” said Daniel Padron, head of school. “Our expansion into high school allows us to continue our commitment to providing a Christ-centered education that prepares students not just for college and career but for a life of purpose and service.”

Bell Shoals Academy has long been recognized as one of the most established and respected educational institutions in the community. With the addition of high school grades, the academy is poised to further solidify its reputation as a leader in Christian education, offering a robust curriculum, a passionate faculty and a supportive, faith-based environment.

The new high school program will begin enrolling students for the 2025-26 academic year, with plans to offer a full range of academic courses, extracurricular activities and college preparatory programs designed to help students thrive in their postsecondary pursuits and beyond.

Bell Shoals Academy is located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. For more information about Bell Shoals Academy and its expansion, please visit www.bellshoalsacademy.com.