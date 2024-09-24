Dr. Casey Lynn, DMD MS SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry

Dr. Lynn was born and raised in Brandon, FL. After finishing his undergraduate degree at Florida State University he returned home to complete a masters in molecular medicine at the University of South Florida. He then obtained his doctorate in dental medicine at Nova Southeastern University where he graduated in the top of his class and was inducted into OKU, the national dental honor society. He was fortunate enough to complete his pediatric residency with the University of Florida in Naples, FL to specialize in the treatment needs of infants, children, adolescent and special needs patients.

Dr. Lynn was awarded the Richard C. Pugh Award for scoring in the top 3% nationally on the qualifying exam awarded by the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. He has since returned home with his wife and two children, to work in the community he grew up in. Dr. Lynn is excited to provide quality dental care for his patients at smileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry in Apollo Beach, FL.

