Mercedes Hernandez, affectionately known by all who know her as Merci, turned 100 years old on August 21. Hernandez had many celebrations, and one of them was organized by her dear friends, the members of the GFWC Brandon Service League.

Hernandez was born in Key West. Her family comes from Cuba. In fact, Hernandez was in Cuba on the day that Fidel Castro took over. She was able to secure passage out of the country on the last plane that left the island nation.

Hernandez trained as a chemist and worked as one in Cuba. She then obtained an education degree and became a teacher. She spent many years teaching science at Brandon High School. When she started, it was known as Brandon School. She then spent 10 years teaching at Hillsborough Community College.

Hernandez joined the Brandon Junior League in the 1950s. When she aged out of the Juniors Club, she, along with Theresa Maxwell and Alice Storms, started the Women’s Service League of Brandon which is now known as the GFWC Brandon Service League.

Hernandez was active in the GFWC Brandon Service League for 65 years. She was also active in GFWC District 8.

During her birthday celebration with the members of the GFWC Brandon Service League, she enjoyed her favorite drink, root beer floats. She was also given her 65-year GFWC pin.

Joanne Baxter, co-president of GFWC Brandon Service League, said, “Although her body has aged, her mind is sharp as a tack. At her celebration, she regaled us with stories from her teaching days.” Baxter added, “Merci has received many accolades in her life. The members of GFWC Brandon Service League, along with representatives from GFWC District 8, were thrilled to share in her milestone celebration.”

In addition to Hernandez’s professional life, she has travelled the world. In fact, Hernandez has visited 156 countries and has been to every time zone at least once. She recently chronicled her travels and life in a book called My 100-Year Journey: A Lifetime of Learning. It can be found on www.amazon.com.