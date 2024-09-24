If you are looking for a quick and easy but delicious meal for everyone in the family, the perfect destination is right here in the community.

Brandon Food Truck Park, located on the corner of Bell Shoals and Lithia Pinecrest roads, was created by a couple of passionate foodies who wanted to bring a permanent space for food trucks to operate daily, eliminating the need to chase down mobile vendors.

With 15 trucks now open, most are open Thursday through Sunday, though some trucks operate throughout the week. The best way to stay updated on operating hours is to check the park’s social media pages.

Brandon Food Truck Park stands out due to the diversity of food offered by the trucks. From barbecue to vegan comfort food, the park has something for everyone.

Whigham Family Kitchen is a popular food truck at the park serving barbecue and desserts, run by a brother-sister duo. With an array of smoked meats, classic Southern comfort sides and tasty desserts, this truck has quickly gained a loyal following since its opening.

“I believe our park can grow into a can’t miss destination in the Tampa area,” said Ashlee Whigham, co-owner of The Whigham Family Kitchen. “We love that we are a part of that journey.”

The Whigham Family Kitchen is open Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., or until sold-out for the day.

Another standout at the park is The Green Table on Tour, a vegan food truck run by co-owners David Tipton and Jenna Bard. Serving up iconic vegan comfort foods, they’ve embraced the opportunity to dive into a business they are passionate about.

“We enjoy being able to get to know our customers and communicate with those here in the community,” said Tipton.

In addition to offering a wide variety of delectable food, Brandon Food Truck Park regularly hosts community events that add to the atmosphere. These events, such as monthly markets and themed gatherings like the upcoming Asian Night Markets, provide fun and engaging experiences for visitors. Local vendors beyond the food trucks are often invited to participate, giving small businesses the chance to showcase their products and talents.

Brandon Food Truck Park is the perfect spot for families to stop by for lunch or dinner. With its relaxed outdoor seating and a wide variety of food options, it offers something for everyone.

For more information on Brandon Food Truck Park, please visit https://brandonfoodtruckpark.com/.