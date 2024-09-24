The Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association, in conjunction with the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce and Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation, welcomes youngsters and adults to a no-cost ‘Boo Bash’ at the Brandon Recreation Center on Sadie Street.

The event marks for Center Place a return to one of its more popular showcases, having at one time hosted the ‘Halloween Horribles Parade’ at and near Center Space, which shares space with the Brandon Regional Library, at 619 Vonderburg Dr.

Boo Bash is set for Saturday, October 26, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and features candy and giveaways for costumed children, with family and community members in attendance as well. Businesses and nonprofits, as they did at the Halloween Horribles Parade for roughly two decades, are set to outfit their spaces with candy and handouts. The aim is to create a safe place for kids and adults to enjoy the fall holiday tradition and network and connect.

“The event will be held both inside and outside,” said Betty Jo Tompkins, a Center Place board member. “Inside will be the parade, where kids will pick up candy and little items, while outside hands-on booths will feature crafts and activities. Boo Bash is not about just picking up candy. It’s a way for attendees of all ages to build and engage in community spirit.”

According to chamber officials, the aim is to ensure “maximum visibility and engagement with attendees” as kids safely collect treats from creatively decorated business vendor spaces, with snacks and drinks available, as well as family-friendly games and activities.

Admission is free for attendees with an Eventbrite ticket. Costumes must be family-friendly, and young children should be accompanied by an adult at all times.

For more information, contact Tompkins at 813-477-8332, visit Center Place at www.centerplacebrandon.com or contact Amber Aaron, chamber executive vice president, at 813-689-1221. Visit the Brandon Chamber’s website at www.brandonchamber.com.

The Brandon Park & Recreation Center is at 502 E. Sadie St.

Visit Eventbrite to secure free Boo Bash tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/boo-bash-tickets-968659435447.