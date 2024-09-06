Chill Cawfee is supporting local K-9s and their officers by hosting Bark in the Park, starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, October 20. This community-focused event aims to raise awareness and funds to support Vested Interest in K9s.

Vested Interest in K9s is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing protective vests and other essentials to K-9 dogs serving in law enforcement and related agencies across the U.S. Vested Interest in K9s works to ensure that every K-9 has access to the protection they need while performing their duties, significantly enhancing their safety on the job. Made in the USA, these vests cost between $900 and $1,000 each. This is why the support from the community to help protect K-9 officers is so crucial.

To reach the goal of outfitting at least two K-9 dogs with these extraordinary vests and providing other essentials like toys, cages and training equipment, Chill Cawfee is organizing a local market that will feature businesses offering a variety of products. During the event, CollaborPaint will be creating a special piece of artwork to be gifted to the local K-9 unit, and guests at the market will be able to contribute toward the artwork. Additionally, All American Dog Training Academy will be present to offer advice on dog behavior and training to be a valuable resource to those in our community during the event.

“We are so excited about this event. I feel it’s a deed that we as a community can give back to the officers that protect us daily,” said Lisa Henney, owner of Chill Cawfee. “These K-9s’ loyalty, intelligence and strength is incredible and should be celebrated.”

Donations are being accepted at Chill Cawfee now, and the community is encouraged to contribute to this important initiative.

Several businesses in the community have already committed to donating to the cause. Businesses including Amani MedSpa, Stretch Zone, CollaborPaint by Erin and Gracie Brandon are donating raffle items for a silent auction, with proceeds going directly toward the cause. Chill Cawfee is still accepting sponsors for the event; sponsors will be featured on all flyers, banners, T-shirts and other promotional items.

With music, food for purchase and various activities planned, Bark in the Park promises to be a fun, interactive day that fosters a stronger bond between the community and law enforcement.

For more information, please contact Chill Cawfee at 813-324-9472 or visit Vested Interest in K9s’ website at https://vik9s.org/.