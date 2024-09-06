It was a sea of green and white as the local Pakistani community came together for their 77th Independence Day event hosted by the Pakistani American Association (PAA) of Tampa Bay. The celebration was held at The Regent in Riverview on August 17, with over 500 residents adorned in Pakistan’s national outfits and colors.

A flag-raising ceremony for both Pakistan and the United States started off the festive occasion. Guests were treated to beautiful performances by children and youth, with traditional food, such as samosas, chicken and rice dishes and mango lassi; clothing; jewelry; as well as cultural art available for purchase. A fabulous fashion show, traditional dances, national songs and inspiring speeches rounded out the robust program, which saw attendees staying back even after the scheduled activities ended.

Mehwish Raja, president of PAA Tampa Bay, was delighted with the turnout. This is her first year leading the group, and she was impressed with the community spirit at the celebration.

“We were thrilled with the outstanding event, which was marked by wonderful performances from our talented participants, who truly brought the spirit of the day to life with their enthusiasm. Our board and volunteers worked hard to make this day one to remember. Months of work culminated into an outstanding celebration, which made everyone super proud. The Pakistani American Association of Tampa Bay thanks all our sponsors, volunteers and supporters for making this event a phenomenal success. We could not have done this without everyone’s help,” Raja enthused.

The Pakistani American Association of Tampa Bay is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that serves the Pakistani American community in the Tampa Bay area. The organization was established in 1991 and is dedicated to promoting the Pakistani culture, heritage and traditions, as well as fostering a sense of community among Pakistani Americans in the area.

Pakistan, which means ‘Land of the Pure,’ gained its independence from Great Britain on August 14, 1947. It is a South Asian country and is the fifth-largest in the world. Green and white are the nation’s flag colors.

For more information about the Pakistani American Association of Tampa Bay, please visit https://paatampabay.com/.