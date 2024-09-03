Peggy Davenport started a home catering business 14 years ago called Davenport’s Daily Delights. She makes fresh, homemade food with a menu that changes week to week, served Monday through Thursday. She even offers menu items that conform to most diets, such as Skinnytaste, Whole30 and keto.

Meals typically cost $24 for a half-size portion which feeds two people, or $48 to feed four people. There are two pickup locations, South Shore Boutique in Lithia and Pro Kitchen Hub in South Tampa. Delivery is also available for an additional $5 fee for most locations in the Tampa Bay area.

Peggy Davenport said of Davenport’s Daily Delights, “We started our business as a way to offer delicious, affordable and healthy homemade meals to busy families in our community of FishHawk Ranch. Word quickly spread, and we started servicing Valrico and Brandon as well. We continued to branch out and did a test program in South Tampa. Since our launch into South Tampa, we moved to a centrally located kitchen commissary and are now able to deliver our homemade weeknight meals all over the greater bay area. We will continue to spread to other markets as long as the demand is there. And what family wouldn’t want their own personal ‘chef’ [to] magically place these great dinners on your table?”

This school year Davenport’s Daily Delights decided to start offering bento style lunch box meals for children as well. However, the process to order a bento lunch is different than normal food orders. It is a monthly subscription, with the purchase of two sets of reusable bento boxes. Weekly, it will fill one week’s worth of bento lunch boxes, with delivery on Sundays. The only exception that can be made to the lunches will be to substitute for gluten free. Once the lunch box program matures, there may be more flexibility.

Elisabeth Hodges, a speech therapist and mom who lives in FishHawk, stated how much she enjoys ordering from Davenport’s Daily Delights. “Peggy loves everyone so much, and you can taste that in her food. My kids love her food and think it’s amazing. The cost and even the delivery option make it so convenient for parents. I can’t wait to try the lunch box option for my kids, and myself.”

For more information on Davenport’s Daily Delights, visit its website at https://davenportsdailydelights.com/ or call to place an order by phone at 813-810-8513.