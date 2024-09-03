The Taoist Tai Chi Society came to Brandon 34 years ago and continues today to offer classes in strength, flexibility and stillness in an effort to help area residents improve their health and find energy, balance and joy. According to Wikipedia, Taoist tai chi arts grew from the Taoist tradition, which teaches that health comes when the body, mind and spirit are one.

“The real aspect of Taoism we use and teach is one of experience and trying to improve ourselves,” explained the Greater Tampa branch leader and leader in training, Joe Amodei.

“One could even say someone in a 12-step program or anger management classes is a practicing Taoist since they are trying to change and improve themselves,” he added.

Amodei said that even in a simple introductory class, participants learn to open their heart to others. The lessons in the tai chi sessions contain exercises, known as moving meditation, and are intended to extend to all aspects of life: physically, mentally and spiritually.

When it comes to health problems, such as chronic pain, stress, anxiety, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis or the like, Taoist tai chi practices are said to improve one’s overall being.

Amodei has been involved with these practices for more than five decades and has seen firsthand the benefits they have on people’s lives. He tells stories of people going from a wheelchair to a cane or reversing the effects of a stroke after putting work into tai chi.

Participants are asked to register as members, and the organization is donation-based. No one is turned away for lack of funds. Locally, there are about 45 regular attendees, averaging around age 65, down from 250 attendees before the pandemic.

“Our goal in Brandon and Greater Tampa as a branch is the same as the International Taoist Tai Chi Society, to alleviate suffering in the world, to make the Taoist tai chi arts available to all who wish to participate, to promote their health-improving qualities, to promote cultural exchange and to help others, whether through tai chi or other community charities and events,” Amodei stated.

For those interested in getting involved, introductory classes are held from 10-11 a.m. at Brandon Christian Church, located at 910 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Retreats are offered through the international center, based in Dunedin. For further information, visit www.taoisttaichi.org or call 877-398-1108.