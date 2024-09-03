For over 25 years, Everyday Blessings has been dedicated to serving children and families in foster care.

“As a local nonprofit, all the support we receive directly benefits the children in our care,” said Everyday Blessings’ development coordinator, Kayla Nevadomski. “Since opening in 2010, our program has served 790 children and 329 sibling groups.”

What makes Everyday Blessings unique is how it strives to keep sibling groups together, allowing them to maintain their bonds and support one another during one of the most challenging times in their young lives.

As a residential child caring agency, its focus is to provide high-quality care in a homelike environment for these sibling groups through a live-in caregiver model.

“In addition, we provide services such as medical oversight, crisis intervention, case management, tutoring and developmental day care while working alongside guardians, case managers, placement agencies, government officials and the children’s families, with the ultimate goal of each child’s transition into a safe, stable and more permanent home,” Nevadomski said.

Everyday Blessings will be hosting its 12th annual golf tournament, Swing for Siblings, on Monday, December 2, at the River Hills Country Club in Valrico. The shotgun start is at 9 a.m., and the cost is $640 per foursome and $160 for individual players.

“Your participation in our tournament allows us to continue our mission of providing the highest quality of care for children and youth in the foster care system,” Nevadomski said. “For the past 12 years, our annual fall golf tournament has had incredible support and participation from our community. We’ve listened to feedback from previous years and are working to make the event even more enjoyable for participants.”

Everyday Blessings is actively seeking sponsorships and volunteers for the tournament. Sponsorship levels range from $250-$10,000, offering various benefits such as branding opportunities, recognition at the event and social media and website exposure. More information on sponsorship levels can be found on the event’s website, https://givebutter.com/everydayblessings-golf-tournament.

“We’re also seeking official in-kind sponsors,” Nevadomski said. “For us to make our fundraising event a success, we need to collect exciting items that will create impact and participation at the tournament’s silent auction and chance raffle program. In-kind contributions can be provided in many ways, such as physical merchandise, gift cards or certificates for products and/or services.”

If you would like to learn more about Everyday Blessings or be a part of its upcoming golf tournament, you can visit its website at https://everydayblessingsinc.org/ or contact Nevadomski at knevadomski@everydayblessingsinc.org or 813-982-9226, ext. 227.