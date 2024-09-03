Personalized service and high-quality flooring solutions are the cornerstones of business for FlooringMaster, which has been serving Central Florida for nearly 20 years. The first FlooringMaster store opened in Brandon in 2005, and in 2023 the company unveiled a showroom in the heart of the Riverview community.

“Riverview represents a growing community with a strong demand for quality home improvement services, making it an ideal location for our expansion,” said owner Camilo Mejio. “By opening a showroom here, we’re making it easier for Riverview homeowners to access our expert advice, extensive selection and top-notch installation services.”

Mejio explained that the company’s mission of providing exceptional flooring solutions combined with outstanding customer service has remained the same as the company grew over the years to include showrooms in Riverview, Lutz, Orlando and Apopka.

“Our tailored services, expert consultations and five-year installation guarantee ensure that customers receive a higher-quality experience and long-term peace of mind,” commented Mejio.

When it comes to floor coverings, FlooringMaster has it all: carpet, hardwood, laminate, ceramic tile, vinyl and specialty products such as bamboo and slate from manufacturers in North America and all over the world.

“We have a deep understanding that our customers aren’t just looking for flooring — they’re seeking inspiration and a partner they can trust,” added Mejio. “We offer a unique combination of stability, tailored services and efficiency that resonates with our customers.”

All of the top brands are available, including Bruce, Mohawk and Parkay, plus exclusive products that one cannot find at big box stores, including specialized lines of eco-friendly flooring and custom-order options.

Mejio said that luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring continues to be a popular choice due to its durability, affordability and ability to mimic the look of hardwood. He added that there has recently been a resurgence in the popularity of laminate flooring as with technological advancements, modern laminate floors are water resistant and a healthier choice for indoor air quality.

He refers to the showrooms as “inspiration centers” where customers can explore and visualize how different flooring options will transform their spaces. Customers work one-on-one with a consultant who will visit their homes with samples.

“This focus on inspiration and local expertise is a cornerstone of our approach,” Mejio explained.

FlooringMaster is located at 11531 Balm Riverview Rd., at the corner of McMullen and Balm Riverview roads. Store hours are 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday. For further information, call 813-714-7232 or visit www.flooringmaster.com.