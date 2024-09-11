St. Joseph’s Hospital-South Thanks The Community For Their Support

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South thanks the community for its support in the Christmas in July toy drive for hospitalized children. The actual title of the event was ‘Christmas in July at the South Pole,’ with a nod to the event at St. Joseph’s Hospital-‘South.’

The hospital received about $8,500 in donated toys and more than $10,000 in monetary donations. 2024 was the second year of the summer event at the Riverview hospital, and this year’s numbers almost doubled 2023’s numbers of about $10,000 combined in toys and donations.

Christmas in July is a program of St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Foundation that also benefits St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Tampa. This was the 16th year of the event at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital. Between both places in 2024, donations totaled about $60,000 in toys and $200,000 in money.

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South’s all-digital, state-of-the-art facility is located at 6901 Simmons Loop in Riverview. For more information, visit www.stjosephssouth.org.

Executive Home Care Expands To Tampa Bay Area

Executive Home Care, a nationally recognized leader of in-home care for seniors and disabled persons, proudly announces the opening of its newest franchise, Executive Home Care of South East Tampa. The Brandon location, locally owned and operated by Jason and Claudia Mirabella, brings personalized, high-quality care services to the community, including Brandon, Valrico, Lithia, Riverview, Sun City Center, Ruskin, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Wimauma.

Services offered by Executive Home Care of South East Tampa will include personalized care plans tailored to meet the unique needs of each client; 24/7 support from trained caregivers who offer round-the-clock assistance; specialized programs, including care for Alzheimer’s and dementia; and hospital-to-home transition assistance.

Visit https://executivehomecare.com/south-east-tampa/ or call 813-688-0619.

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South Now Offering Outpatient Pelvic Floor Therapy

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South is offering an outpatient pelvic floor therapy program. The program, which will be provided at the Riverview hospital, is by physician referral and includes one-on-one, individualized evaluations and treatment sessions with a pelvic-rehabilitation-certified practitioner.

Candidates for the program include those with bladder and bowel dysfunction; pain with intercourse; incontinence; constipation; urinary problems; pain in the abdomen, pelvic and tailbone area; and those who have had gynecological surgery or hysterectomies. Pelvic floor therapy is also important during pregnancy and postpartum.

“Our growing community has been in need of these services for quite some time,” said Terrance Edwards, BayCare manager of rehabilitation services. “This is a highly specialized service, one that is challenging to find.”

Call 813-302-8467 for further information on St. Joseph’s Hospital-South’s outpatient pelvic floor therapy program.

Medicare Seminars

Medicare specialist Marcie Maisonet and Robyn Payant, president of Payant Insurance Solutions, are hosting several Medicare seminars at two locations. The Kings Point location at 1000 Kings Blvd. in Sun City Center will host seminars on Wednesday and Thursday, October 2 and 17. Payant Wealth Management, located at Payant Financial Plaza at 1653 Sun City Center Plaza in Sun City Center, will host seminars on Tuesday and Friday, October 8 and 11. All seminars will begin at 10 a.m.

For additional information, please call 813-634-7001 or visit www.payantwealthmanagementgroup.com.

Perspire Sauna Studio Celebrates Opening With A Ribbon-cutting

Perspire Sauna Studio recently celebrated its opening of its Riverview location at 11212 Sullivan St. with a ribbon-cutting from the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce.

The infrared studios use near, mid and far-infrared waves to heat your body from within and allow you to reap the benefits of sweating. These waves are able to deeply penetrate the skin, muscles, joints and tissues to improve blood circulation and help to detoxify the body by removing impurities at the cellular level. The suites are private, and sessions are 40 minutes long.

Visit its website at www.perspiresaunastudio.com or call 813-694-1399 for additional information.