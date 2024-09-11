The Eagles are soaring high after a week-two decisive victory over rival King 37-0. The 2024 Brandon High School squad is in year two of a rebuild under head coach Bruce McCaleb. Two years ago, the Eagles ended a 42-game losing streak dating back to 2018.

Brandon won three games last season. They are ahead of schedule in a full rebuild. The program has a tough time building a full roster because of a shortage of players trying out for the team and transfers leaving the school. In the past, the two-way football team has converted athletes from other sports and has also recruited first-year players that have been at the school but have not played football before to help fill the void.

The team will have a two-quarterback system with junior Mikalen Troyer and junior Omar Germany taking snaps. These two signal callers will also be asked to run the ball. Troyer has completed 11 of 16 passes, with a long of 31 yards. Germany has completed 11 of 22 passes with a touchdown, with a long of 22 yards.

Junior Juju Jackson leads the team with five receptions for 73 yards. Senior Danny Facion has taken snaps at quarterback, running back and receiver. He has been extremely versatile, with four receptions for 13 yards and a touchdown, 15 carries for 128 yards, two rushing touchdowns and 224 all-purpose yards. He is also returning kickoffs and punts. Sophomore running back Jamare Eugene is the lead back with 29 carries for 202 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He is also the team’s punter, with nine punts for 222 yards.

On defense, senior Elijah Reeves leads the team with 18 solo tackles, 24 total tackles, five tackles for a loss and two sacks. Several players will have to play both ways. Jackson has two interceptions and a fumble recovery, to go along with 10 total tackles. Facion has seven total tackles and a sack.

The Eagles have a manageable schedule. They have a chance to win five games this season, which would be a big step forward for the program. They are in a very tough district with Jesuit and Hillsborough. The tough competition will only make this team better.

Schedule:

8/23 @ Chamberlain

8/30 vs. King

9/6 @ Strawberry Crest

9/13 vs. Jefferson

9/20 @ Bloomingdale

9/27 @ Hillsborough

10/10 vs. Blake

10/18 @ Jesuit

10/25 vs. Middleton

11/1 vs. Freedom





