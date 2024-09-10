The East Hillsborough Ducks Unlimited Annual Banquet is set to take place on Thursday, November 14, at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. This much-anticipated event will commence at 5:30 p.m. and promises an evening filled with camaraderie, conservation and exciting opportunities for attendees to support wetland and waterfowl conservation efforts.

This year’s banquet will feature a variety of activities, including a live and silent auction, as well as numerous raffles for exclusive Ducks Unlimited (DU) merchandise, outdoor gear and firearms. Guests can enjoy a delicious meal provided by High Steaks Catering, with options for reserved seating and open bar wristbands available for purchase.

General admission tickets, costing $50, include a one-year Ducks Unlimited membership. Reserved seating tickets for eight, costing $1,000, include dinner and a Bronze Sponsorship. The premium package for eight, costing $3,000, includes dinner, open bar, multiple memberships and promotional materials.

This banquet not only serves as a fundraiser for Ducks Unlimited but also as a celebration of the organization’s mission to preserve waterfowl habitats and promote sustainable hunting practices.

Ducks Unlimited was founded by in 1937 during a time of significant environmental challenges, including the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression. A group of concerned waterfowl hunters, led by New York publishing magnate Joseph Palmer Knapp, established the organization to address the alarming decline in waterfowl populations and the degradation of wetland habitats.

Since its inception, DU has become a leader in wetlands conservation, successfully conserving over 16 million acres of vital habitats. Today, DU boasts a membership of over 750,000 and hosts more than 4,000 events annually, continuing its legacy of protecting waterfowl and wetlands for future generations.

Among the highlights of the evening will be the live auctioning of the 2024 Shotgun of the Year, the Browning Maxus II Ultimate, alongside other DU guns and equipment. Attendees will also have the chance to win limited edition merchandise and participate in raffles for firearms and outdoor gear.

Ducks Unlimited emphasizes the importance of community involvement in conservation efforts, encouraging attendees to consider the legacy they leave for future generations. The event is expected to draw a diverse crowd of outdoor enthusiasts, conservationists and community members dedicated to preserving Florida’s natural resources.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Wayne Tasler at 727-743-8810 or via email at wayne.tasler@gmail.com, or visit the event’s webpage by scanning the QR code.

Join the East Hillsborough Ducks Unlimited Annual Banquet for a night of fun, fellowship, and a commitment to conservation.