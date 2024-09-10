Local Girl Scout Aims To Make Waves Against Plastic Pollution

Ava Boehmer, a member of local Girl Scout Troop 889, is working toward her Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn. After spending time living in Hawaii, Boehmer felt compelled to educate her community about plastic pollution and its harmful impact on marine life.

To further her mission, Boehmer has launched her own website, https://avags23project.my.canva.site/, which serves as a valuable resource for ongoing education and information.

Community support is crucial for Boehmer’s project to thrive. Residents are encouraged to follow her journey on Facebook to stay updated on her initiatives and learn how they can contribute to her mission. Follow Boehmer on Facebook at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563488375819.

Sylvan Learning Centers Exceed Goal Of Back-to-school Backpack Donations

Sylvan Learning Centers of Apollo Beach and Riverview pledged 45 but exceeded their goal and delivered 48 backpacks and school supplies to ECHO (Emergency Care Help Organization), a local nonprofit that bridges the gap between crisis and stability for neighbors living in the Brandon and Riverview area in honor of Sylvan Learning’s 45th year anniversary.

The donation was a part of a larger event, Backpack Hero, with community nonprofits, agencies and businesses providing children from K-12th grade backpacks filled with school supplies and resources for parents.

Sylvan Learning Center of Apollo Beach is located at 7130 Big Bend Rd., Ste. 110 in Gibsonton, and the Sylvan Learning Riverview Center is located at 13444 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Visit www.sylvanlearning.com for more location information.

The United Methodist Church Of Sun City Center Begins GriefShare Ministry

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (SCCUMC) will begin it’s GriefShare ministry on Wednesday, September 11, from 6:30-8 p.m.

This 13-week grief support group focuses on important grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. The group’s weekly videos feature nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories of people, followed by group discussions. Your bereavement experience may be recent or not so recent; the hope is that you will find encouragement, comfort and help in grieving. No matter the cause of your loved one’s death, this is an opportunity to be around people who understand what you are feeling.

SCCUMC is located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center. You may register in the church office or by going online at www.griefshare.org/findagroup and searching for the church’s group. There is a $25 cost to cover the participant guide.

Southshore Women’s Luncheon

All women are invited to attend the Southshore Women’s Luncheon on Wednesday, October 9, at the Life Enrichment Center of the Sun City Center United Methodist Church, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center. The program runs from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and the featured speaker will be Paula Blanda, ‘The Insurance Lady,’ who will share homeowners insurance facts and tips.

The cost of the luncheon is $20, which includes a delicious lunch. Reservations and payment are required by Friday, October 4. Send your check, made payable to Stonecroft Ministries, to Nancy Decker, 5203 Admiral Pointe Dr., Apollo Beach, FL 33572, and call Amy at 317-414-9062 or email sscwcflorida@gmail.com for your reservation.

Parents & Children Advance Together Is Seeking Volunteers For Literacy Program

Parents & Children Advance Together (PCAT) is recruiting volunteers for its free after-school literacy program at Ruskin Elementary School. If you love children and believe that childhood literacy is important for our children’s futures, PCAT is looking for you.

You’ll be paired with a child from kindergarten, first or second grade who is not reading at their grade level. No experience is needed. PCAT will provide you with lesson plans and tools designed to ensure your student’s reading and comprehension success. If you can commit to two hours per week (3-5 p.m.), Monday through Thursday, PCAT would love to partner with you.

For more information, contact its volunteer coordinator, Lynne Conlan, at volunteer4pcat@gmail.com. At PCAT, its changing lives, one student at a time.

Christmas In The Country At Cracker Country

At Christmas in the Country, families and friends will have the opportunity to experience a 19th-century Florida Christmas. This annual event celebrates the holiday traditions of 1890s rural Florida and offers guests the chance to join in many of the featured lifestyle activities from the period.

Christmas in the Country will be held at Cracker Country, located at the Florida State Fairgrounds at 4800 U.S. 301 N. in Tampa on Saturday, December 14, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Advanced tickets are required and can be purchased at www.crackercountry.org/events/christmasdec14.

Let’s Talk Dementia

Sandy’s Daughter LLC will be hosting informational Let’s Talk Dementia support group meetings for dementia care partners at two different locations. Superior Residences of Brandon, located at 1819 Providence Ridge Blvd. in Brandon, will host on Tuesday, September 17, at 3 p.m. Savannah Court of Brandon, located at 824 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon, will host on Tuesday, September 24, at 5 p.m.

These sessions offer support for care partners, dementia education and available local community resources and are designed to support those living with brain change and the care partners who help them. For more information or to RSVP, please contact CherylAnn at sandysdaughter@outlook.com or text 941-626-7447.