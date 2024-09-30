Feeding Tampa Bay has opportunities for assistance and volunteering.

Feeding Tampa Bay and its Disaster Readiness team are FEMA-trained and prepared to handle disaster situations. In partnership with the Tampa Bay-area Emergency Operations Centers, it works directly with local emergency management operations to provide food, water and hygiene items to our service area, state and neighboring states during crisis situations.

For more information, visit https://feedingtampabay.org/ways-we-serve/disaster-relief.