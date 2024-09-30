Hillsborough County Property Appraiser Bob Henriquez has established a Damage Assessment Hotline and online reporting application for property owners who have been impacted by Hurricane Helene.

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, it’s crucial to recognize the profound impact of this historic event,” Henriquez said. “My office wants to make it as easy as possible for property owners to report damage in order to evaluate eligibility for potential tax relief under existing state law and future evaluation adjustments for 2025.”

“It’s important for property owners to document any damage with photographs and other records for my team to assist them.”

Property owners can report damage by visiting the HCPA’s Damage Assessment Form, by email at HeleneDamage@hcpafl.org or by calling our Property Damage Hotline at 813-272-6332.

About the HCPA

The Hillsborough County Property Appraiser is an elected official charged with the duty and responsibility to appraise all property in the County. This includes real estate and tangible personal property (the equipment, machinery, and fixtures) of businesses. For more information, visit hcpafl.org.