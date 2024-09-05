It’s that time of year again, when we receive rain frequently. If you are looking for a way to capture rainfall when it arrives, you may want to consider creating a rain garden in a particularly low area (shallow depression) in your landscape or at the bottom of a downspout where water puddles. The purpose of a rain/bog garden is to capture stormwater runoff from impervious surfaces — such as roofs, driveways and sidewalks — and allow the captured runoff water to percolate through the soil.

Rain gardens are beneficial because they decrease flooding and erosion while attracting wildlife and beneficial insects. Another advantage is filtering runoff that would otherwise carry pollutants (grass clippings, pet waste, fertilizer, etc.) to storm drains and ultimately into Tampa Bay and other areas, contributing to algae bloom and killing fish.

To create a rain garden, first determine the size and location. It should be at least 10 feet from your foundation, in an existing low area that drains quickly after a heavy rain, in full sun, not within 25 feet of a septic system or well, away from tree roots and within 30 feet of a water source. The larger the garden, the larger the plant diversity and the more maintenance that may be involved.

Next is the construction phase. Before you start digging, be sure to call 811, Sunshine State One Call of Florida Inc., for underground utility marking. After that, you can design the shape of your rain garden by laying out a garden hose in the manner you desire. Information about construction is contained in the publication noted below.

Select plants that like wet feet and are drought-tolerant for those times when rainfall is infrequent. Some North, Central and South Florida selections — see exception — include

African iris/butterfly iris, bald cypress, cinnamon fern, climbing aster, Florida gamagrass, muhly grass, river birch (North and Central Florida), salt grass, shrimp plant and wiregrass. Carnivorous plants are another option.

Select plant materials after you have determined the site conditions, which include sun, adequate space for mature height and spread and soil texture. If you install a rain garden in sandy soil, it will only hold water for a few hours. This will add to your maintenance duties, which include watering until plants are established (approximately 60 days); weeding; and using sphagnum or peat moss to decrease weed growth, regulate soil temperature and retain moisture.

For more information on creating a rain garden, type in ‘University of Florida Rain Gardens, a Manual for Central Florida Residents’ in your browser. You can read the entire publication created by Dr. Marina D’Abreau Denny. In Hillsborough County, contact us at 813-744-5519, or visit our website and calendar of events for upcoming educational programs at www.eventbrite.com/o/ufifas-hillsborough-extension-8606873308. To find your local County Extension office, go to https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/find-your-local-office/.

Let’s get outside and garden … if there is no thunder, lightning or heavy rain. Be safe.

Contact: labarber@ufl.edu.