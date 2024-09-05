Would you like to be a part of helping people in need be free from hunger and have the chance to become self-reliant? If making a life-changing difference for someone in need is on your bucket list, then join in at the Heifer Living Gift Market on Sunday, October 13. This alternative gift-giving opportunity will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Brandon’s Fellowship Hall, located at 121 Carver Ave. in Brandon, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

This ‘market’ will provide an opportunity to ‘purchase’ Heifer animals or shares of animals, like pigs, sheep, goats, cows, chicks or even water buffalo. These animals will be distributed, along with education and training, to needy families around the world. This is not a handout but instead an actual opportunity for the recipients of these animals to become self-reliant. Heifer International (www.heifer.org) has a special approach to sustainable development wherein the animal recipients ‘pass on the gift’ by giving an offspring of their animal along with education about its care to another family in need, who then does likewise. This expands the network of hope around the globe.

The Heifer Living Gift Market is free to attend and open to the public. Visitors of all ages will enjoy interesting exhibits presented in fun and informative ways, special activities for the kids, a chance to bid on gift baskets, a silent auction and a simple meal. All donations will go to Heifer International.

For each animal or share of an animal ‘purchased,’ donors will receive a specially designed honor card that can be sent to a loved one as an alternative gift. (Chances are good that some of the folks on your Christmas list, that already have everything they need, would love to know that a gift given in their honor went toward making a life-changing difference for someone in need.)

Come join in on the fun, help people in need and make a lasting difference. Give the gift that truly keeps on giving.

For more information, contact the church office at 813-689-4597 or visit our website at https://fpcbrandon.org/event/heifer-living-gift-market/.