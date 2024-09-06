Twenty-three years after the attacks that sparked our nation’s longest war, Americans continue to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001, by commemorating a National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Consumer & Veteran Services and the Veterans Council of Hillsborough County invite the community to their annual Patriot Day: 9/11 Remembrance event at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11. It will be held at Veterans Memorial Park and Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum, located at 3602 U.S. 301 N. in Tampa.

In honor of Patriot Day, first responders, military veterans and civic leaders aim to inspire a generation too young to recall the historic events of 9/11 with the spirit of service and duty. Students, teachers, parents, neighbors and veterans are invited to attend a ceremony featuring:

A giant American flag hoisted by ladder trucks.

A traditional fire service ringing of the bell.

A solemn escort of the beam, a solid 135-pound section of steel salvaged from New York’s Twin Towers that resides at Veterans Memorial Park, representing the supreme sacrifices on 9/11.

Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) from Hillsborough County high schools.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Chief Jason Dougherty, Temple Terrace Fire Chief Ian Kemp and Plant City Fire Rescue Chief Jeremy Sidlauskas.

The Urban Search and Rescue team.

The U.S. Coast Guard St. Petersburg Station.

The U.S. Marine Corps 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion.

In the spirit of the National Day of Service and Remembrance, students and attendees are encouraged to interact with various service professionals following the 9/11 ceremony. First responders, military members and veterans will be on hand to meet, greet, take photos and enjoy refreshments. In addition, the U.S. Coast Guard will display a 29-foot rescue response boat, the U.S. Marine Corps will exhibit a military vehicle and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and the U.S. Army Reserve will present department trailers.

The 23rd anniversary Patriot Day: 9/11 Remembrance event is free and open to the public at Veterans Memorial Park’s outdoor amphitheater. Attendees also are invited to enjoy the park’s many memorials.

For more information about the event or Veterans Memorial Park and Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum, call Hillsborough County Consumer & Veterans Services at 813-635-8316 or visit www.hcfl.gov/veterans.