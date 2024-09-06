Pepin Academies celebrated its 25th anniversary at the end of August, honoring its past and cutting the ribbon to the next 25 years of serving the community. With qualities such as specially designed classrooms, small class sizes and a transitional program for its graduates, Pepin Academies takes a unique approach to serving its ESE (exceptional student education) students.

The ESE charter school, which opened its doors in 1999, kicked off the school year with a trio of ceremonies at local chambers of commerce. Pepin Academies’ Tampa campus was the first to open, but this year’s celebration recognizes all three campuses, including the New Port Richey and Riverview campuses, that have hosted tremendous growth.

Pepin Academies started off with just 17 students and has grown to serve almost 1,200 local kids, teens and young adults.

“To me, it’s just remarkable growth for such a specific population of students,” Executive Director Jeff Skowronek said.

What’s unique about Pepin Academies is that the school recognizes the specific needs of students and works with what they need throughout the school day. All its teachers are certified in the subjects they teach as well as in ESE education, equipping them to effectively teach and support the students.

Each campus has several mental health counselors, language pathologists and administration to help families navigate the IEP (Individualized Education Program) process.

To further help their students, teachers adapt their classrooms with modifications, such as different seating options and covered lights. Class sizes are smaller too, with roughly 15 students to every one teacher.

Pepin Academies boasts a 92 percent graduation rate, higher than the national average for ESE students, according to Skowronek. After graduating, Pepin Academies’ transitional program helps students gain experience in the field they hope to work in through its partnerships with a variety of local companies.

“The longer you can stay at Pepin Academy [and] the earlier we can get our students here, the more of an impact we can have,” Skowronek said.

For more information on Pepin Academies or to support its mission through volunteering or making a financial donation, visit https://pepinacademies.com/. Contact the school or apply to enroll on the website. Pepin Academies’ Riverview campus is located at 9304 Camden Field Parkway.