The Chargers have started 2-0 for the third year in a row. They had a huge upset win against East Bay in the first week of the season 24-14 and routed Middleton 28-0 in week two.

This team seems ready to take the next step and compete for a playoff spot in a new district. The program has improved every year under sixth-year head coach Phillip Prior. Strawberry Crest High School had its first winning season in 2022 since the 2013-14 season. If the Chargers can beat Sumner, Plant City and Newsome, they have a chance to win their district.

Senior linebacker/defensive end Jace Eldridge was the star of the East Bay game. He had 13 tackles and two sacks, dominating the game. Freshman running back Zion Weems had a touchdown and senior Brice Schmidt had a 41-yard rushing touchdown. Senior receiver Calvin Francis had a 49-yard receiving touchdown.

Prior thinks that his defense has a chance to be special this year. They were able to successfully shut down East Bay’s heavy rushing attack. On offense, they were able to continuously hit the big play, which they haven’t consistently done in the past. Knowing that they can do that will be a big boost to the 2024 version of this team. Prior is also very encouraged about his special teams unit. Senior kickers Trey Revoy and Jared Lopez will take care of kickoff, punting and kicking duties. He likes his starters but would like to build more depth during the season.

The Chargers bring back some experience with seven starters on defense and six on offense. Three of those players are in the defensive secondary. Freshman running back Zion Weems has a high ceiling and will potentially be a superstar. Senior receiver Timmy Woods will primarily play in the slot. On defense, linebackers Brice Robinson and Zayveon Springfield are two guys in the middle that they will heavily rely on. Junior corners Hunter Hall and Jose Aponte will help lead the secondary.

Senior two-year starting quarterback Zy Floyd has the ability to extend plays with his legs and is a team leader. Prior said that Floyd is excited to play football and that other players feed off his energy.

Strawberry Crest has its toughest schedule to date. They have always been in a tough district. The East Bay win gives the players a lot of confidence and shows that they can compete with and beat tough opponents.

“It’s exciting to get that first win versus East Bay. I think that was a big statement win for our program,” said Prior. “I’m excited about watching our guys grow, watching them get better from week to week. That’s what we really have to do, just focus on the process of getting better from one week to the next and then let everything else take care of itself. Yes, we want to make the playoffs. Yes, we want to win districts and all those different things. But that stuff will take care of itself nine weeks from now. But we just need to worry about one week at a time.”

Schedule:

8/23 @ East Bay

8/30 @ Middleton

9/6 vs. Brandon

9/13 vs. Alonso

9/20 @ Robinson

9/27 @ Newsome

10/10 vs. Plant City

10/18 @ Sumner

10/25 vs. Blake

11/1 vs. Bloomingdale





