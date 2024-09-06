Exceptional student education (ESE) programs function in every public school throughout America. It is a program that is meant to offer guidance, services and therapies to children with developmental delays and/or disabilities. In Hillsborough County, the ESE program operates in 250 public schools and serves about 30,000 students from kindergarten age through 21 years old.

Early Steps and the Primary Exceptional Education Preschool Services provide therapy and services to children under 5 years old, but after 5 years old further services can be provided within the school system through this ESE program.

The Hillsborough County ESE website states of the program, “A continuum of services is provided in a variety of settings, which include general education classrooms, resource rooms, special classes, specialized day schools, and hospital homebound. Services for many [students with disabilities] can be provided at their neighborhood school. Eligible students are provided supports and/or services per their Individual Education Plan (IEP) which is based on each child’s unique needs. Supplemental services are provided in collaboration with discretionary projects such as Florida Diagnostic and Learning Resources System, Florida Inclusion Network, and the Multiagency Network for Students with Emotional/Behavioral Disabilities (SEDNET).”

After the age of 21, there are transition services available for students with disabilities who need extra help. This transition could include a move from high school to postsecondary education, employment or even living independently. These services are based on each student’s needs.

Debbie Valdes, Parent and Family Services manager with the Florida Diagnostic and Learning Resources System (FDLRS), stated, “FDLRS Parent and Family Services and ESE Parent Liaisons are available to support parents during their child’s educational journey. We are all parents of children who have received exceptional student education (ESE) services. If parents have any questions about ESE services for their child, we can help guide them with the next steps. We also offer support at meetings and provide training on a wide variety of topics.”

For more information on the ESE program for kindergarten and older children in the Hillsborough County School System, contact FDLRS at fdlrsparentservices@hcps.net or via phone at 813-837-7732 (English) or 813-837-7728 (Spanish), or visit the FDLRS website at https://hillsborough.fdlrs.org/. Another option is to speak to the child’s teacher to get more information on that school’s ESE offerings.